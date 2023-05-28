Trump and Boris Johnson share dinner and discuss Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump met former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week while the latter was on tour in the United States.

The two former world leaders discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine at length, a spokesperson told reporters.

“MP for Rt Hon Boris Johnson met with President Donald J Trump to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory,” a spokesperson for Johnson said.

Johnson, who resigned from 10 Downing Street in July 2022, has for years been a voice of support for Ukraine in the Conservative sphere.

The former prime minister spent days touring the United States, meeting conservative leaders and raising funds for the conflict.

Both former leaders have taken tough stances against Russian President Vladimir Putin since the outbreak of war.

Trump told Fox News in March that he and Putin had a friendly but tough relationship, saying he warned the former KGB agent not to invade Ukraine.

Johnson previously claimed that Putin threatened to attack him with a missile strike after he visited Ukraine before the war started.

Trump is currently running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis his closest challenger in various polls.

DeSantis said his candidacy for the presidency Wednesday in a campaign launch video first reported by Fox News.

That announcement was quickly followed the evening following a wildly eventful deployment by DeSantis during a Twitter appearance with business mogul and Twitter owner Elon Musk, where the Florida governor simultaneously kicked off his 2024 campaign.