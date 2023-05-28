Shah Mehmood will lead the PTI if Imran Khan is disqualified





PTI President Imran Khan (left) and Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficialKhan says he will give a big surprise in the next few days as the situation will “change soon”. Some leaders left the party under duress while others denounced: Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has said PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the party if disqualified by a court.

If I am disqualified, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the party, Khan said Saturday during a meeting with journalists and lawyers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The statement comes as the PTI leader has faced a host of cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ousting from power in April last year.

On May 9, he was arrested in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case by Rangers personnel pursuant to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrest warrants.

He was released about four days after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest illegal.

Khans’ arrest on May 9 sparked violent protests across the country with supporters ransacking and burning defense and public facilities across the country.

Subsequently, the very powerful National Security Committee (NSC), made up of senior civilian and military leaders, pledged to try the rioters under relevant laws, including the Army Act.

Commenting on the mass departure of his party’s leaders following the May 9 vandalism, the PTI leader put on a brave face saying the situation would soon change.

I will make a big surprise in the next few days, he added.

Khan said some party leaders quit the party under duress while others were exposed.

Calling the youths a major asset of his party, Khan said the party ticket was their right and added that the PTI would win the next general election despite desertions from party leaders.

He also called for a referendum to gauge his party’s popularity among the masses.

Amid rumors of PTI-backed presidents resigning, Khan said Arif Alvi would continue to work in accordance with the Constitution.

The head of the PTI claimed that a plot had been hatched to “arrest him, disqualify him and even assassinate him”.

Responding to allegations that he ordered his party militants to attack military installations, the PTI leader dismissed claims that he never gave instructions for violence and vandalism.

He also maintained that he had nothing against the military saying: There is no fighting with the army, this army is mine.

The former prime minister denounced the coalition government for destroying the country’s economy and reiterated that there is no solution to the current crisis except elections.

