Prabowo praises Jokowi’s leadership in Haul Habib Munzir: With the People

Jakarta –

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto delivered his address at the Haul Habib Munzir Almusawa event. Prabowo spoke about the war in Ukraine at the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Prabowo was initially grateful because Indonesia was in a state of harmony. He then referred to war events whose impact could be detrimental to the population of a country.

“The whole world is now facing a tense situation, just in Europe, which is said to be the most developed country, the most democratic country, just in Europe there has been a terrible war, the war has been going on for more than of one year between Ukraine and Russia,” Prabowo said during the Grand Pilgrimage Habib Munzir Almusawa, Pancoran, Jakarta, South Jakarta, Sunday (28/5/2023).

ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content

Prabowo said that from this war about 100,000 more Russian soldiers died. In fact, he continued, the impact was far more severe for the Ukrainian military.

Prabowo so imagine if the event happened in Indonesia. It is possible, he said, that within 4 years the Indonesian army will no longer exist. For this, he recalled the dangers of war for the country.

“Russian soldiers alone are estimated to have died over 100,000 in a year, Russian soldiers. It is said that the Ukrainian army would be more than that, even though the population of Russia is probably 1/3 of the population of Indonesia Additionally, Ukraine’s population is probably 1/10 of Indonesia’s, Prabowo said.

“Brothers and sisters, we can imagine the war there, let’s say the Indonesian army now has 400,000 people, if 100,000 die in 4 years, our army will be finished. If 100,000 die in one year, in 4 years , our army will be finished,” he continued.

He then explained the impact of war on life in the world. He gave the example of the wars in Russia and Ukraine which have driven up the price of certain foodstuffs.

“We have to imagine the impact of the war there which he said thousands of kilos had affected our lives around the world, why? Because Ukraine and Russia produce 30% of the world’s wheat, why also because Russia, Belarus also have sources for fertilizers, if the fertilizer is difficult, it is difficult for our farmers to plant,” he said Prabowo.

The Bacapres of the Gerindra party said the war would have an impact on rising food prices. Nevertheless, he is grateful that under the leadership of President Joko Widodo these challenges can be overcome.

“Food prices will go up, why? Because Russia is also one of the biggest producers of fuel. To overcome the economy to overcome COVID,” Prabowo explained.

“And it is because our belief is that because our government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo is able to be with the people, with all the components of our people, we are able to work together, we are able to ‘being united, we are able to be peaceful, we are able to get along in harmony,’ he said.

Watch the video: Speech at the Assembly of the Prophet, Prabowo is afraid of being seen as a campaign

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(water/liquid)