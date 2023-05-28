In China, domestic violence helps the state

That authoritarian societies are more brutal seems intuitive. Why shouldn’t a coercive state create coercive relationships among its citizens?

Yet the mechanisms by which authoritarianism engenders intimate partner violence in particular are rarely considered, even though authoritarian regimes also tend to be reactionary and patriarchal. For many years, domestic violence was viewed even by dissidents and critics as a personal matter, far removed from the high and mighty machinations of the state. Writers, mostly men, who were eager to consider the impact of the Gulag or the Cultural Revolution had no space to reflect on ordinary family life, especially women.

On the other hand, by adopting an ethnographic approach to the problem of domestic violence in China in Violent Intimacy: Family Harmony, State Stability, and Intimate Partner Violence in Post-Socialist China, anthropologist Tiantian Zheng shows how governments’ paranoia over any potential political instability means an emphasis on so-called family harmony. Divorced or single men are considered destabilizing element.

This, in practice, means that victims of domestic violence are massively disenfranchised, from the right to divorce an abusive man to the very ability to report a violent crime committed by a partner. Many examples are offered in the book, such as the 2017 case of a woman from the Guangxi region who was denied a divorce after her husband went from beating her to stabbing her in the neck in front of their child. In such cases, judges who reject divorce petitions are praised and not criticized as was the case of the Guangxi judge, for saving a marriage. Today, the fates of woman and child are unknown and irrelevant to the glorious political quest for harmony. In a way, this is actually one of the less disturbing cases that Zheng cites in his work.

In this lamentable configuration, women, the first victims of domestic violence, are conceived as a barrier, absorbing the impotent rage of men so that they do not turn this rage towards society and the state.

Zheng uses testimonies from victims and perpetrators, as well as court and other documents. His book benefits from the transparency of court verdicts, which were posted online in the 2010s and are today systematically deleted free access by the Chinese state in part because of research like this.

In Violent intimacyIn these pages, the modern Chinese state appears as a cynical and rapacious apparatus. It pretends to protect women in the form of ornamental organizations such as the All China Women’s Federation, which in practice urges women to stay with their abusers. As one victim said, their officials told me to be gentle, kind and gentle with my husband to avoid violence.

The family is considered the cornerstone of the state, and if women are to be injured or killed in its service, then it is a sacrifice that Chinese bureaucrats are willing to make. (It is no coincidence that there are currently no women in the 25-member Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, and only six women have served as members.) And while Zheng shows how individual issues, from addiction to personal and financial insecurity, can contribute to a partner creating an abusive environment at home, the failure to both eradicate and prevent abuse is a systemic problem.

Zheng is an astute anthropologist, and she teases the failures of the system by juxtaposing them with visceral firsthand and secondhand accounts of violence in her narrative. Historical perceptions of femininity and lack of political will go hand in hand with horrific beatings, rapes, torture sessions, and murders coupled with appalling police inaction. Its heavy reading, but the dispassionate anthropological style of Zheng, prevents the text from deviating into lasciviousness.

According to official government statistics cited by Zheng, the rate of domestic violence has increased by 25.4% in China since the 1980s, with these horrors now affecting 35.7% of Chinese women. As Zheng herself notes, the Chinese government is not always reliable when it comes to statistics, and the actual numbers could potentially be much higher.

Why the change? Zheng explores the issue with quite a bit of nuance, noting that China’s economic transition is likely culpable. Over the past decades, the Chinese government has encouraged women to sacrifice their careers and be fired first, thus becoming more dependent and financially vulnerable. It is also possible that as people become more aware of the problem of domestic violence, they are more likely to report it.

Zheng also points out how a strain of ancient Confucian thought has been revived by modern Chinese leaders. Today, Chinese President Xi Jinping praises family-state harmony and urges women to maintain it at all costs, while striving to be devoted wives and virtuous mothers. As Zheng notes, this is quite different from the early days of the Chinese Communist Party; she notes that Mao Zedong would never have made a statement implicitly praising Confucianism and arguing for a lower status for women.

One of the most striking pieces in the oral history of Violent intimacy is in a chapter devoted to Chinese men’s justifications for domestic violence: How can a man gain the upper hand in a quarrel with a woman? She should shut up; otherwise shell get a beating.

If you are willing to read between the lines here, the inherent helplessness conveyed in this statement is visible. The man who says this feels small. Otherwise, why would he feel the need to resort to physical violence to gain the upper hand?

If you’ve ever been a victim of domestic violence, you know how fundamentally messy it is. There may be blood, there may be screams. Neighbors give you weird looks. Yet, having lived in my own home hell for years, I can confidently say that these so-called inconveniences are worth it to the abuser, because the abuser feels in control.

And for an abuser who lives under an authoritarian system, the freedom to destroy another human being as long as he is a woman and lives under the same roof can seem almost intoxicating, a chance for revenge against all perceived and real wrongs. He cannot vent his rage against a control system that emasculates him, but he is allowed to have an outlet inside his marital home.

In conversations with Zheng, the male aggressors, without realizing it, come across as childish and totally out of control. A popular Chinese psychology expert, writing in an advice column quoted by Zheng, urged battered women to consider that [e]Even if the husband knows it is wrong to beat his wife, he cannot control himself.

It is obviously monstrous. We’re talking adult men here, not toddlers. If that same grown man saw a shiny new car that he liked and decided to steal it, not a single member of the Chinese bureaucracy or the expert class would say that he should be absolved of the crime because he cannot not control themselves.

But because the abuser in this case is hitting or abusing a woman, the situation is instantly reframed. As long as violence occurs within the home or within the confines of a relationship, it does not threaten the model of family harmony that the Chinese government pursues. On the contrary, in this perverse understanding of harmony, violence reinforces peace, ensuring that the woman remains fully submissive.

It is not just family ideology that keeps the system on the side of the abuser. In this sense, violence against a woman is a convenient outlet presented to an angry man by an authoritarian state apparatus: Of course, we will tell you what to do. But we will also provide you with the opportunity and the excuse to tell someone else what to do with your fists if necessary.

There is a striking parallel between the logic of the modern Chinese state and that of the modern Russian state, which decriminalization of domestic violence in 2017. Before sending masses of its men to die in Ukraine from 2022, the Russian government made the same cynical compromise to them, because an oppressive government that acts as if it owns your body must allow you to own someone’s body. another lest you rebel.

One can even see the parallel between Chinese and Russian authoritarians and the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. Before wage war on American government institutions in order to bend them to his will, Trump had a reputation for abuse, including accusations of rape by his ex-wife. In fact, one of his most important victims, E. Jean Carroll, successfully sued him for sexual abuse and defamation.

In many ways, authoritarian violence is simply large-scale domestic violence. Like my former colleague and classmate Anna Lind-Guzik the dish, [I]it is the same self-defeating and patriarchal law that motivates domestic violence that motivates atrocities like the Russian invasion of Ukraineif i can’t have you, nobody canwith the same results.

When we consider China’s future actions around Taiwan, for example, we should consider what is already happening within Chinese families and what the Chinese government is doing or not doing about it. Leaders who, tacitly or otherwise, encourage personal violence are just as likely to create political violence. Russian propagandists often portray Ukraine as some sort of disobedient woman who does not want to be contained within the Russian sphere of influence. Chinese propagandists did the same for Hong Kong, portraying it as a willful (and feminine) child. The language of violence at home and the language of violence abroad are intimately linked.