Connect with us

Politics

Index – Klfld – Boris Johnson had a conversation with Donald Trump

Index – Klfld – Boris Johnson had a conversation with Donald Trump

 


According to Reuters, he was stripped as Prime Minister of Britain last year, Johnson has tried to position himself as one of Ukraine’s most enthusiastic supporters in the fight against the Russian invasion of across Crimea, and he traveled to the United States for seven days to discuss with politicians maintaining support for Kiev.

As we have seen, Boris Johnson visited Dallas in the United States on May 25, where he also met Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas. The British politician persuaded Republicans to support Ukraine.

I just hope you all stay by his side. they put me down. Ukraine will win. We will defeat Putin

Johnson told them.

According to Johnson’s heart, our former British Prime Minister met with Donald Trump on Thursday, with whom they discussed the situation in Ukraine and the importance of the Ukrainian victory during a working dinner. No further details of the meeting have been released.

A The Guardian it appears that Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin many times, and earlier this month he told CNN he doesn’t want Russians and Ukrainians to die anymore.

and I will. I take care of it within 24 hours

said the former US president.

We are constantly monitoring the events of the Russian-Russian war, our Saturday news is updated minute by minute it’s mocking.