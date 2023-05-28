IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report to Records – Here’s Everything You Need to Know





Image source: TWITTER CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Pitch Report The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) writes its final chapter on Sunday May 28 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Four-time champions CSK recorded a 15-point victory over the GT league’s best in Qualifying Game 1 to become the first team to reach the final this season. On the other hand, the defending champions made a sensational comeback in Qualifying Clash 2 against Mumbai Indians with a 62 point win to enter the final match as favorites. GT’s star flyhalf Shubman Gill enters the final with two consecutive thumps at the Narendra Modi Stadium in his last two innings while CSK slugger Ruturaj Gaikwad has recorded four 50s in four innings against Gujarat. GT will be determined to defend their title while CSK, led by MS Dhoni, will be aiming for their fifth IPL title on Sunday. Pitch report – CSK vs GT The Narendra Modi Stadium pitchat offers a batting-friendly surface with an average first-inning score of 193 this season. Gujarat Titans scored 233 points while beating first in the last game here, the highest tally in IPL at this venue. Strike-first teams have seen success lately, as the flat surface provides five 200-plus totals in 8 games here this season. Will the throw count? Very unlikely. Given the importance of the game, both teams will produce their best performance in each department in both sets. Team defense totals have won the last five games here, while the first three games have been in favor of teams continuing this season. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – The numbers game Basic statistics IPL2023 Total number of matches: 8

Games won first at bat: 5

Matches won in bowling first: 3 IPL2023 Average Stats Average scores in 1st round: 193

Average scores in round 2: 167 Score statistics for IPL2023 matches Highest Recorded Total – 233/3 (20 Ov) by GT vs MI (In last game here)

High score chased – 207/7 (20 Ov) by KKR vs GT Full Squads – Chennai Super Kings team: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh , Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav , Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal Latest Cricket News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket/csk-vs-gt-pitch-report-to-records-here-s-all-to-know-about-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-2023-05-28-872949

