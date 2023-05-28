From troubled beginner to mass leader, the rise and rise of Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, who lived a lavish life throughout his cricketing days, became one of the strongest captains of the Pakistan cricket team that won the 1992 World Cup and the philanthropist the most respected in the country. He entered the political arena to challenge the political structure formed around the dynastic politics of the Sharif and Bhutto families.

In the political arena, Imran Khan was seen as the beginning of a process of positive change, due to his image as a celebrity and philanthropist.

It took Imran Khan years before he could become relevant in the political system. However, his popularity continued to soar due to his philanthropic activities and team of non-political figures who campaigned to be part of an ideology of accountability and justice as part of the Pakistan motto and manifesto Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

But it was in 2013 and 2014 that Imran Khan emerged as a strong political force as the then military establishment backed him as a frontline runner for power.

Khan captured media attention, held massive public rallies, and became the headline of world and national screens with his speeches and strong statements against dynastic politics. It was music to the ears of his supporters and supporters, who saw him as the right person to bring about change in Pakistan’s political system.

Imran Khan’s popularity gained momentum in 2014 when he staged a 126-day sit-in protest with thousands of his supporters against Nawaz Sharif’s government.

His greatest weapon was his growing popularity and the spreading of his narrative against the country’s political system. And in time, he rose to the pinnacle of popularity to become Prime Minister, which many believe was organized and nurtured by the powerful military establishment, which lent its full support to Khan’s political ambitions and nurtured him. taken to the prime minister’s office.

And even when Khan’s government was overthrown by an opposition alliance, his popularity, the regime change narrative and, later, the anti-establishment campaign were certainly very well received by the masses. They decided to confront the powerful army on May 9 and punish it for what they called a plot against Imran Khan for fear of being defeated at the ballot box.

Today, Imran Khan faces the worst crackdown on him and his party that could lead to his ousting from the political race. However, despite the constant and extreme pressure on him and his political future, Khan still remains the country’s most popular leader and political figure, who is loved, followed and accepted by the masses.

