KIB should be disbanded if parties fail to agree on backing Ganjar, says PPP – Politics
Jakarta ●
Sun, May 28, 2023
The United Development Party (PPP) has called for the dissolution of the Golkar Party-led United Indonesian Coalition (KIB), the first electoral alliance to be formed ahead of the 2024 elections, if the members fail to agree on the support for the presidency of the central governor of Java, Ganjar Pranowo. offer.
Golkar, the oldest party in the country and the second largest party in the House of Representatives, leads the KIB, its partnership with two other pro-government parties, the PPP and the National Mandate Party (PAN). The bloc has yet to nominate a unified presidential ticket for next year’s elections and signs of complication emerged after the PPP announced last month that it was instead backing Ganjar of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (IDP-P), non-member.
Ganjar was nominated as a presidential candidate by the PDI-P, the largest party in the ruling coalition of which President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is a member.
PPP board director Achmad Baidowi said the KIB alliance will only remain intact in the future if it ends up backing the same presidential candidate.
“If the presidential candidate was Ganjar, then the KIB will work with the PDI-P. If, however, there is no agreement on who will be the presidential candidate, the KIB should not continue [and should cease to exist]Achmad said in a statement Saturday.
The future of the alliance has been in question as Golkar recently hinted at the possibility of supporting Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a presidential candidate from the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR), in the upcoming elections in exchange of the nomination of its president Airlangga Hartarto as Prabowo’s candidate. boyfriend.
This, however, does not bode well for the Gerindra party’s only partner in the KKIR: the National Awakening Party (PKB), which is pushing for its own chairman Muhaimin Iskandar to run as vice-presidential candidate. .
Also Read: Prabowo’s running mate will come from Golkar-led coalition, says Golkar politician
Despite their involvement in different electoral alliances, Golkar and the PKB have sought to elevate their negotiating position by proclaiming their role as the “core team” that seeks to advance delicate negotiations to assemble the so-called “grand alliance” of pro-government parties.
Golkar said he would continue to persuade all KIB members to join the cause, but Achmad said his party had never committed to the idea of a grand alliance coming out of KIB and KKIR.
“From the beginning, the PPP has been pessimistic about the realization of the ‘grand alliance’, an idea promoted by the KKIR and the KIB. The main stumbling block has been which presidential candidate will be supported,” Achmad said.
“There have been proposals [coming from members of respective blocks regarding the candidate] like Prabowo, Airlangga and Ganjar. It is impossible for an alliance to have three presidential candidates,” Achmad added.
Read also: Okowi’s hesitation threatens the PDI-P offer
As talks to build and name final electoral alliances and their presidential ticket continue, Jokowi, whose popularity remains steady until his final year in office, appears to be keeping his succession options open as his supporters move to three presidential elections. Hopeful Prabowo. Jokowi was present when Ganjar was nominated by the PDI-P, but he showed no indication of distancing himself, or his sons and groups of supporters, from Prabowo.
Last week, Budi Arie Setiadi, leader of ProJo, one of Jokowi’s most prominent groups of supporters, said the president was still trying to bridge the political divide between Ganjar and Prabowo to combine the two candidates in the presidential ballot. eligibility as a 2024 ticket.
Analysts were quick to speculate that these events reflected Jokowi’s shifting preference over his successor and his growing unease in Megawati’s shadow, which the PDI-P denies.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
