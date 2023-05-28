Now former Sindh governor Ismail is quitting former Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s party





By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Imran Ismail, the former governor of Sindh and his close aide parted company with the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday, hours after an anti-terrorism court in Karachi ordered his release from prison.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi ordered Ismail’s release after he provided a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

More than 70 lawyers and party leaders have split from Imran Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party following the May 9 chaos.

Key PTI leaders, including party general secretary Asad Umar, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, have resigned.

Ismail, who knew Khan from his days as a cricketer, and someone who has always been at the forefront of defending him on TV shows, made the announcement while addressing the press.

“I resign from all positions in the PTI. Khan sahib, I bid farewell to you and the PTI,” he said at a press conference.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan, 70, at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest.

The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty army has called a dark day in the country’s history.

Ismail flatly denied being part of the May 9 chaos. He decided to separate, he was released from prison.

“Whoever carried out the attack, we as a nation are united in one voice that there is an investigation and they have meted out an exemplary punishment, whether they are PTI or not” , did he declare.

“I was among the four people who laid the foundations of the PTI, among its founding members, and then a long struggle unfolded before you. There were many ups and downs in the struggle and we dreamed of a developing and prosperous Pakistan,” he said.

Ismail added that he was unsure whether to continue in politics.

Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the PML-N party, told Khan that the “game is over” following an exodus of senior officials from her party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said last week that those implicated in attacks on military installations would be tried in military courts while those accused of attacks on civilian targets would be prosecuted under civilian laws.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had said the government was considering a possible ban on Khan’s PTI party following attacks by its supporters on military installations following the former prime minister’s arrest.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

