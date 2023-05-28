Shah Rukh Khan Shares Video of New Parliament, Says, ‘May the New Home Welcome People of All Religions’; PM Modi reacts





New Parliament of India The building is expected to be inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before the inauguration, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar congratulated the Prime Minister and promoted the new structure. SRK and Akshay added their voiceovers to the video shared earlier by the Prime Minister, while Rajinikanth thanked him for adding the Tamilian symbol to the building.

Narendra Modi responded to their congratulatory message and added that the new building “is a symbol of democratic strength and progress”. He praised SRK and Akshay for their emotional voiceovers, which helped convey the spirit of pride among people. With the music of Swades in the background, Shah Rukh Khan, can be heard saying in the video: “The new building of the Parliament. The new home of our hopes. A home for people who uphold our Constitution where 140 million Indians become one family. May this new home be so big that it can accommodate everyone in every village, town and every corner of the country. May the arms of the new home embrace people of all castes, creeds and religions. They say that a parliament is what the soul is to the body. My heartfelt prayers that the soul of democracy will remain strong in its new home. He captioned the video, “What a wonderful new home for people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of its one people Narendra Modi ji. A new parliament building for a New India but with the old dream of Glory for India Jai ​​Hind! Beautifully expressed! The new parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It combines tradition and modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023 Reacting to SRK’s post, the PM replied, Beautifully worded! The new parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It combines tradition and modernity. Akshay Kumar called the new parliament building “an iconic symbol of India’s growth story”. He shared that as every Indian is proud of the country’s progress, he cannot contain his happiness. Recalling his childhood in Delhi, he added in Hindi: “When I was visiting India Gate with my parents, most of the surrounding buildings were built by the British. But this is a brand new India, a great new India and my heart is filled with pride. Parliament is a temple of democracy and the symbol of the new India. Today is a moment of glory, of pride for us. Her video was reposted by the Prime Minister with a tweet that read, You conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and vibrant aspirations for the future. You expressed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and vibrant aspirations for the future. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/oHgwsdLLli Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023 . . #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/h0apJAnQ3j Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023 “The traditional symbol of Tamil power – the scepter – will shine in the new Indian parliament building. # My sincere thanks to Hon Bharat Pratham @narendramodi who made Tamils ​​proud”, Rajinikanth tweeted in Tamil. Prime Minister Modi replied in the same language, which roughly translates to: “The whole nation is proud of the glorious culture of Tamil Nadu. It is truly a pleasure to see the culture of this great state taking pride of place in the new Parliament building. #MyParliamentMyPride. Construction of the new parliament building began in January 2021, after Modi laid the foundation stone and performed a bhoomi pujan on December 10, 2020. The new building, spread over 64,500 square meters, has larger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rooms. Total seating capacity at Lok Sabha will increase from 543 in the existing building to 888; and from 250 to 384 in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha Hall will accommodate up to 1,272 additional seats. The new building does not have a central hall and the new Lok Sabha hall will be used for common sessions.

