Imran Khan increasingly isolated as Pakistani military pressures allies

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Imran Khan, the crusading opposition leader whose arrest this month sparked riots across Pakistan, now finds himself increasingly isolated as his top aides and supporters defect under the pressure from the army and that his once unstoppable party seems in danger of collapsing.

The 70-year-old former prime minister, who was ousted by parliament just over a year ago, remains outwardly defiant. On Friday, he said Pakistan’s mighty military was turning into a fascist institution that enforces undeclared martial law. He also demanded that justice intervene to put an end to his repression.

But in less than a week his Movement for Justice party, the former juggernaut that propelled the former cricketer star to power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform, has drawn raucous crowds to his rallies in back, then beat the ruling party in a key provincial race. was suddenly forced to stop.

The army, furious and humiliated when military installations and symbols were vandalized during protests after Khans were arrested on May 9 on longstanding charges of financial corruption, branded some rioters as terrorists, while police arrested hundreds of protesters and Khans party leaders.

With the approval of civil authorities, the army ordered that the suspected rioters be tried by military tribunals, a measure which was rarely invoked in peacetime but which was used in a series of terrorist attacks there. over ten years ago. Khan and his aides denied orchestrating any violence and suggested that saboteurs had been planted among unarmed protesters.

But in the past few days, dozens of Khans’ aides, party lawmakers and longtime supporters have abruptly announced they are stepping down. Some seemed stunned and defeated by the repeated arrests. Others said they were disturbed by the attacks on military targets, particularly the burning down of a generals’ house and the damage to plaques honoring fallen soldiers.

On Saturday, a key co-founder of the Khans party, Imran Ismail, announced he was cutting ties with the former prime minister. While fondly recalling the early days of their political partnership, he condemned recent violence, praised the military and said he was concerned that the party was being branded as anti- army.

Ismail released his statement shortly after being released and cleared by an anti-terrorism court.

Among the most important associates to leave Khan is Shireen Mazari, 57, an outspoken nationalist hawk who was his human rights minister. She has been arrested and imprisoned several times since May 9.

On Thursday, the tough-minded politician spoke with unusual emotion as she announced she was quitting politics for good, wowing viewers across the country. At a moderate press conference, she condemned the violence but said her ordeal in custody had been too stressful for her family. My mother, my children and my health are now my priority, she said.

Khan’s tightrope strategy with the military has degenerated, political analyst Zahid Hussain wrote in the Dawn newspaper on Friday. Although the ex-prime minister has been released from prison, Hussain wrote, the noose is tightening around him.

Hussain said Khan believed he could use the power of the streets to overthrow the establishment. But those tactics backfired, he wrote, empowering security forces to unleash a brutal crackdown on civilians for the benefit of politicians who maneuvered to oust him from power.

This is his moment of truth, Hussain wrote.

Khan offered Friday to hold immediate talks with military and civilian leaders, but there was no indication that his eleventh-hour olive branch would be accepted. He also tweeted a sarcastic thank you to the army for banning him from traveling abroad, saying he preferred to hike in the mountains of Pakistan. The army has banned dozens of its associates from leaving the country.

Khan also appealed for support from lawmakers in Washington. Members of the House Congressional Pakistan Caucus have denounced alleged abuses during the mass arrests and detentions that have been ongoing since May 9, when Khan was forcibly removed from a hearing and imprisoned.

In tweets Friday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.), the caucus chair, said she was extremely concerned about Khan’s repeated arrests and reported abuses against Pakistanis who have expressed peaceful opposition to the government. government. She said she would ask President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to insist that these abuses stop.

Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo tweeted that the Pakistani government should treat Khan according to law.

But sympathy for Khan in Washington has plummeted since his ouster, when he accused the US government of conspiring with its rivals in parliament and imposing an imported regime on the country. US officials denied the charges and Khan eventually backed down, blaming the then army chief.

The Biden administration has maintained business relations with the current Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the Cold War and the start of the War on Terror, the United States forged a close military alliance with Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 231 million people. Those relations have deteriorated in recent years, however, as US officials have accused Pakistan of harboring Taliban forces and Pakistan has forged closer ties with China.

Khan initially enjoyed tacit support from the military, according to Michael Kugelman, a South Asia specialist at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington. In tweets and emailed comments to The Washington Post, he said Khan later became a Frankenstein monster that turned on his creators.

Army leaders are reluctant to intervene directly in power as they have done in the past, Kugelman said. They instead chose to pressure Khan by pressuring his allies to abandon him. As a result, he said, Khan has been reduced to a keyboard warrior on social media. It looks like the monster has been tamed.

The crisis has thrown plans for October’s national elections into uncertainty, likely leaving the country without an elected leader for months as the country faces severe economic challenges. Khan has repeatedly accused the government of delaying the vote since his party won a stunning upset in a provincial race in Sharifs’ stronghold Lahore.

At a Supreme Court hearing Saturday on election rules, the chief justice questioned how long delays could be tolerated. A lawyer for the electoral commission countered that the rising political temperature required a reassessment of the dates of the elections.

Continued defections of senior aides and influential supporters of the Khans party fueled further uncertainty. Some associates, who left traditional dynastic parties to join Khan’s populist crusade, said they would return to their old groups. Others said they would leave politics for good.

Jamshid and Musarrat Cheema, senior party officials who decided to quit the Khans movement, told reporters they were particularly upset by the vandalism and violence targeting the military.

It was our failure, they we couldn’t control the [protesters], Jamshid said. I feel bad when I see the photos of the martyrs, the slain soldiers whose plaques outside the army headquarters have been defaced.

Musarrat, his wife, said she entered politics to serve the public, but things turned sour. We have never spoken against the army and we want a prosperous Pakistan.

Some analysts say it is too early to write Khan’s political obituary. Opposition to the Sharif government is widespread and the security crackdown has sparked outrage.

Farrukh Habib, a young Khans party activist who spoke in a video on Saturday from an undisclosed location, denounced serious human abuses by security forces. In times of economic crisis, he said, the government’s only concern is to destroy the party and push Khan out of politics.

We have respect for the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the country, but the government wants to take advantage of the situation and banish Khan because they cannot beat him in the elections, Habib said. If the elections were held today, he said, Khan would secure a clear majority.

Rick Noack in Kabul contributed to this report.

