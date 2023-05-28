Covid inquiry unearths Boris Johnson blunders and the mess keeps piling up | Gaby Hinsliff

IIt’s been almost a year to the day since it finally dawned on most Tories that Boris Johnson should finally leave. And yet, two prime ministers later, it’s almost as if he’s never left.

This time last May, he was trying to get out of trouble after the publication of Sue Grays’ report describing how cleaners found wine stains on walls after anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street. Fast forward a year and here he is again, stuck in an airport, grumbling that it’s absurd to think he could have done anything wrong just because the Cabinet Office lawyers working for his defense during Covid Investigation have identified from its own logs several new potential breaches of Covid Regulations requiring investigation. (If it’s the defence, imagine the case for the prosecution.) Back to the drawing board of the all-party Commons Privileges Committee, then, which had almost completed its report on whether he had lied to the Parliament over lockdown parties and must now be wondering if it will ever end.

All that has changed since last May, which is somewhat worrying, is that Johnson’s camps are increasingly willing to blame his troubles on an alleged political muddle. This isn’t the first attempt to portray him as the victim of a sinister Deep State conspiracy, rather than the incompetent author of his own downfall. But the idea that the peoples’ Brexiter has been stalked by anything other than his own exasperated party is as ridiculous as it is dangerous, given its potential to breed paranoia and hatred.

Fortunately, a Johnson return never looked less likely. Yet it doesn’t go away either, and therein lies the problem. Rishi Sunak introduced himself as a serious new broom, here to sweep up all the mess, but more and more it seems like the mess is winning. There are so many: leaks from every outlet in Whitehall, smearing everything the new regime touches, pitting MP against MP. FFS who on earth is debiting this madness? Are you determined to turn our party into a bonfire? former minister Jackie Doyle-Price asked this week in one of those MP WhatsApp chats inevitably destined for disclosure, after angry Johnson supporters threatened to make life even harder for Sunak that they usually do so in retaliation. Well, nobody ever accused Johnson of altruism; if he descends, he is quite capable of taking others with him. As delightful as that prospect may be for some, however, the idea of ​​this toxic circus descending on a Covid investigation intended to offer thousands of bereaved one last chance to understand what happened to their loved ones is not comfortable. .

For Sunak, this investigation is an awkward public reminder in the run-up to a general election of so many things he would prefer the public to forget: the lonely Covid funeral, the livelihoods lost, the sacrifices made to discover that Downing Street was apparently laughing at us behind our backs. But it also binds him far too tightly for the comfort of the vengeful predecessor he served under. This week’s pre-trial skirmishes with Inquiries chair Heather Hallett threatening the Cabinet Office with criminal sanctions if it does not turn over Johnson’s unredacted notes and WhatsApp messages by Tuesday may just be the beginning of delicate negotiations on what could and could not be disclosed. , conducted between people with no reason to trust each other. Too many of the biggest witnesses to investigations from Johnson himself to his former adviser Dominic Cummings and Health Secretary Matt Hancock now find themselves outside the tent with nothing to lose and plenty to settle , which increases the risk of them forming a circular firing squad.

The first public hearings, scheduled for June and July, cover Britain’s pandemic preparedness and are likely to be more painful for Jeremy Hunt (who was approaching health secretary) than his boss. Sunak’s own role as chancellor during the pandemic, particularly in the tough lockdowns he knew were economically crippling and in launching a restoration program to help, some fear may have contributed to the resurgence of the virus, will be examined under the microscope during the second phase, which will also hear about its embittered and wildly unpredictable successor.

It’s surprisingly hard even for his fans to fathom what Johnson is up to, but it’s hard to think of a former great less likely to take one selflessly for the team. If he cannot have a continuous political career, he will want a lucrative one beyond that, which requires some restoration of his reputation: most likely, he wants what he always wants in a competitive situation, to emerge victorious .

Unlike Theresa May, who after being dethroned regularly berated her successor on politics, Johnson rarely attacks Sunak for anything specific. Like a bird of prey spotting a juicy roadkill, he occasionally rushes in opportunistically, but there’s not really a sense of what he wants from Sunak beyond perhaps his failure, which makes it exceptionally hard to buy. Never having really known exactly what he wanted to do with the power he sought, he still doesn’t seem to know now, which doesn’t necessarily stop him from wanting it. And it’s that void at the heart of the Johnson project, as much as the dirt that engulfs it, that makes Sunak’s life so difficult now. For all the reckless things Johnson did, perhaps the biggest problem bequeathed to his successor is everything he never did.

For better or worse, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair profoundly reshaped this country, and subsequent prime ministers have had to reckon with their substantial legacy. The past 13 years of Conservative rule, by comparison, have left few footprints in the sand.

How has Britain changed? There’s Brexit, of course, but delivered without any of the benefits voters expect: no great prosperity outburst, higher-than-ever immigration, the left-behinds seemingly more neglected than ever. Who feels better today than in 2009?

If this period has been one long economic car crash, the Cameron coalition government could at least lay claim to some sort of social legacy; legalizing same-sex marriage, for example, or even rolling out the use of phonics to teach children to read. But the Johnsons administration has little to show for an overwhelming majority but a litany of excuses. Even before Covid crippled his government, he never developed a serious theory of what he was in power to achieve: instead he promoted mediocrities, promised what he should have known he could not deliver and create in Downing Street a machine whose purpose was not to advance Whitehall, but to maintain that power vacuum. As Cleo Watson, formerly Cummings’ chief of staff in No 10, said this week: I feel like this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do things differently and it was wasted. Now the consequences of all this waste are coming to light.

Those 40 hospitals Johnson has pledged to build, symbolizing the Brexit promise to repatriate money from Brussels to the NHS? It has long been clear that they were just a mirage, many were just extensions and renovations and last week it emerged that one in five will not be finished by 2030. level ? A hollow joke. Johnson’s final act of revenge on the way to the gate was to promote Liz Truss as his successor, presumably hoping she would implode and create an opening for his triumphant return; instead, it sparked a financial meltdown that Labor will happily remind voters of until the ballot box. The news that she’s set to embark on a national tour with GB News suggests she’s almost as keen as Johnson to keep that fire burning.

The truth is that there isn’t enough time for Sunak to turn things around within a year, and he has a bit left before an election. The Conservative Party finally mustered up the courage to get rid of Johnson in the summer of 2022 as a critical mass of MPs feared he would cost them their seats. What seems to be felt for some only now is that by then they were probably already two and a half years too late.