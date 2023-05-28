SMRC: Going into 2023, Joko Widodo’s performance effect positively impacts Prabowo Subianto





The results of the SMRC study titled Presidential Performance Rating and Choice of 2024 Presidential Candidates Among Critical Voters. Jakarta, BeritaManado.com — As 2023 dawns, public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has brought positive changes to Prabowo Subianto’s eligibility. Whereas before 2023, the relationship between public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance and Prabowo’s eligibility was still negative. These results are consistent with a study by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) titled Evaluation of the President’s Performance and 2024 Presidential Candidate Choices in Critical Voters. This was presented by SMRC Research Director, Deni Irvani, via YouTube channel SMRC TV, on Sunday (28/5/2023). The findings of this study are based on an analysis of the results of a series of SMRC surveys of critical voters from June 2021 to May 2023. This study shows that the relationship pattern between Jokowi’s performance and Prabowo’s eligibility has changed since November 2022. In the June 2021-October 2022 period, Jokowi’s performance has a negative correlation with Prabowo’s eligibility. But after that, in the period from November 2022 to May 2023, the correlation turned positive. Prabowo appears to have received election incentives for the positive public assessment of Jokowi’s performance since November 2022, Deni said. Why was there a change in Prabowo? Deni explained that this change happened in line with several events between Jokowi and Prabowo. Among other things, there was Jokowi’s statement that the next president would be Prabowo’s turn. This is the case of Jokowi’s statement on the need for courageous leaders, as well as Prabowo’s meeting with Gibran. Apart from that, there were also volunteers from Jokowi who offered Prabowo in addition to Ganjar and Prabowo’s aggressiveness with Jokowi, such as planting mangroves which had no direct relationship with the Ministry of Defense, and others. It all happened going into 2023 until now, Deni explained. Impact of relations with Ganjar Pranowo Jokowi’s performance is always positively tied to Ganjar’s eligibility. If Jokowi’s performance is seen to be improving, then Ganjar’s eligibility tends to increase. Conversely, the positive relationship between government performance and Ganjar eligibility has moved closer since November 2022. Correlation with Anies Baswedan The opposite happened to Anies, Jokowi’s performance has always been negatively linked to the former DKI Jakarta Governor’s eligibility. If Jokowi’s performance is seen to be improving, then Anies’ eligibility tends to decrease. Conversely, the relationship between government performance and Anies’ eligibility has become increasingly negative since November 2022. Deni explained that critical voters are voters who have better access to sources of socio-political information because they have phones or cell phones so they can access the internet to learn and act on socio-political news. policies. They are generally lower-middle to upper-class voters, are more educated, and tend to live in urban areas. They also tend to be more able to influence the opinion of the electorate below them. The total number of critical voters nationwide is estimated at 80%. Sample selection in this survey was done using the random digit dialing (RDD) method. RDD is a technique for selecting a sample through a process of generating random phone numbers. The latest survey was conducted on May 23-24, 2023 with a sample of 915 respondents selected through a process of random generation of phone numbers. The margin of error for the survey is estimated at 3.3% at the 95% confidence level, assuming simple random sampling. Interviews with respondents were conducted by telephone by trained interviewers. (***/jennifer) Latest news Come on! A woman who shares a room with the sub-regent It turns out that Mrs. Kabid Cantik Dona is a graduate of the IPDN



SMRC: Going into 2023, Joko Widodo’s performance effect positively impacts Prabowo Subianto



