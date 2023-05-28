India’s vast new parliament opened by Narendra Modi amid opposition boycott | India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a new parliament building amid a boycott that saw 19 opposition parties refuse to attend the ceremony.

The vast new triangular-shaped complex in the heart of Delhi will house the country’s upper and lower parliamentary chambers. It sits next to the old circular parliament building which was built in 1927 during the colonial era, which will now be turned into a museum.

The building was inaugurated on Sunday morning by Modi, who, dressed in traditional attire, took part in several prayer rituals.

Let this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, Modi said in a tweet after the ceremony. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress.

Hundreds of opposition party members were conspicuously absent. Earlier in the week they had come together to announce a boycott of the ceremony, arguing that it should be the country’s president, who is largely a ceremonial figure, and not Modi who inaugurated the parliament building, calling that of violation of the constitution and of parliamentary procedure. .

In an open letter, opposition groups called the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government authoritarian and said that Modis’ decision to inaugurate the parliament building alone, completely ousting President Murmu, n is not just a grave insult, but a direct attack on our democracy. the soul of democracy has been sucked out [of] Parliament, we find no value in a new building.

The BJP hit back, calling on opposition parties not to politicize the ceremony.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries a golden royal scepter which will be installed near the President’s chair during the inaugural ceremony of the new parliament building, New Delhi Photography: AP

Speaking after Sunday’s ceremony, Congresswoman Supriya Sule, the biggest opposition party, questioned how the government could go on without the participation of the opposition.

The opening of a new parliamentary building without the opposition makes it an incomplete event, she said. This means that there is no democracy in the country.

The new parliament project had been controversial from the start, with the Modi government accused of rebuilding the corridors of power of nations in its own image as part of their nationalist political agenda. Launching the project in 2020, Modi had said that the new parliament building would become a witness to the creation of a self-reliant India.

The overall development, known as the Central Vista project, cost more than $2.4 billion and involved the construction of a new government secretariat and a new residence and office for prime ministers. . It has been accused of a lack of transparency after being awarded to architect Bimal Patel, who hails from Modis’ home state of Gujarat and has secured some of the highest-profile government projects in recent years.

But the government and the project’s architects had argued that the old building, nearly 100 years old, was no longer fit for purpose and could not be adapted.

The new complex is three times larger than the old one and can accommodate more than 1,200 MPs, more than 500 more than the original parliament. Although India currently has 800 representatives in the upper and lower houses, the numbers are due to be reviewed in 2026. Considering the increase in India’s population to 1.4 billion, the number of MPs could be increased .

According to the architect, materials and designs were imported from all over India to reflect the country’s cultural diversity and different architectural styles, including marble from Rajasthan and teak from Maharashtra.

A sacred Sengol, a golden scepter from the southern state of Tamil Nadu which was received by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru upon independence in 1947, was also placed by Modi in the new parliament chamber.