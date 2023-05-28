Politics
India’s vast new parliament opened by Narendra Modi amid opposition boycott | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a new parliament building amid a boycott that saw 19 opposition parties refuse to attend the ceremony.
The vast new triangular-shaped complex in the heart of Delhi will house the country’s upper and lower parliamentary chambers. It sits next to the old circular parliament building which was built in 1927 during the colonial era, which will now be turned into a museum.
The building was inaugurated on Sunday morning by Modi, who, dressed in traditional attire, took part in several prayer rituals.
Let this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, Modi said in a tweet after the ceremony. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress.
Hundreds of opposition party members were conspicuously absent. Earlier in the week they had come together to announce a boycott of the ceremony, arguing that it should be the country’s president, who is largely a ceremonial figure, and not Modi who inaugurated the parliament building, calling that of violation of the constitution and of parliamentary procedure. .
In an open letter, opposition groups called the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government authoritarian and said that Modis’ decision to inaugurate the parliament building alone, completely ousting President Murmu, n is not just a grave insult, but a direct attack on our democracy. the soul of democracy has been sucked out [of] Parliament, we find no value in a new building.
The BJP hit back, calling on opposition parties not to politicize the ceremony.
Speaking after Sunday’s ceremony, Congresswoman Supriya Sule, the biggest opposition party, questioned how the government could go on without the participation of the opposition.
The opening of a new parliamentary building without the opposition makes it an incomplete event, she said. This means that there is no democracy in the country.
The new parliament project had been controversial from the start, with the Modi government accused of rebuilding the corridors of power of nations in its own image as part of their nationalist political agenda. Launching the project in 2020, Modi had said that the new parliament building would become a witness to the creation of a self-reliant India.
The overall development, known as the Central Vista project, cost more than $2.4 billion and involved the construction of a new government secretariat and a new residence and office for prime ministers. . It has been accused of a lack of transparency after being awarded to architect Bimal Patel, who hails from Modis’ home state of Gujarat and has secured some of the highest-profile government projects in recent years.
But the government and the project’s architects had argued that the old building, nearly 100 years old, was no longer fit for purpose and could not be adapted.
The new complex is three times larger than the old one and can accommodate more than 1,200 MPs, more than 500 more than the original parliament. Although India currently has 800 representatives in the upper and lower houses, the numbers are due to be reviewed in 2026. Considering the increase in India’s population to 1.4 billion, the number of MPs could be increased .
According to the architect, materials and designs were imported from all over India to reflect the country’s cultural diversity and different architectural styles, including marble from Rajasthan and teak from Maharashtra.
A sacred Sengol, a golden scepter from the southern state of Tamil Nadu which was received by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru upon independence in 1947, was also placed by Modi in the new parliament chamber.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/28/indias-vast-new-parliament-opened-by-narendra-modi-amid-opposition-boycott
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan’s party leader accuses Islamabad police of stealing his car
- India’s vast new parliament opened by Narendra Modi amid opposition boycott | India
- SMRC: Going into 2023, Joko Widodo’s performance effect positively impacts Prabowo Subianto
- Zeenat Aman reveals the truth behind these ‘flawless’ celebrity photos on Instagram | Bollywood
- Georgia freshman Ethan Quinn rallies to win men’s singles tennis championship, makes program history
- Mission: capture Russian collaborators in Ukraine | International
- Google loses patent lawsuit against Sonos
- People felt tremors in Delhi, parts of northern India, after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan
- The Little Mermaid crew actually burned the ship to create wreckage | Entertainment
- Google Message Magic Compose Beta rollout: How to tweak your conversations
- Covid inquiry unearths Boris Johnson blunders and the mess keeps piling up | Gaby Hinsliff
- How Britain’s rivers serve as natural laboratories for flood defense research