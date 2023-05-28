Politics
Opponents of Modi boycott opening of new Indian parliament; Prime Minister says he is breaking with the colonial past
NEW DELHI (AP) India’s main opposition parties on Sunday boycotted the inauguration of a new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare show of unity against his ruling Hindu nationalist party, which has ruled for nine years and is seeking a third term in next year’s elections.
Modi opened the new parliament in the capital of New Delhi by offering prayers as Hindu priests sang religious hymns. Opposition parties criticized the event, saying Modi had ousted President Draupadi Murmu, who has only ceremonial powers but is the head of state and highest constitutional authority.
Shortly after the inauguration, a visibly beaming Modi entered parliament amid enthusiastic applause from his party’s MPs who chanted Modi, Modi.” He delivered a nearly 40-minute speech in which he hailed the India’s parliamentary democracy and said that the country has left behind its colonial past, referring to the old parliament building which was built by the British when they ruled India.
India is the mother of democracy,” Modi said, as lawmakers hit their desks. Several years of foreign domination have robbed us of our pride. Today, India has left behind this colonial mindset.
Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister regards the inauguration of Parliament as a coronation.”
At least 19 opposition parties skipped the event, which coincided with the birthday of a Hindu nationalist ideologue.
Opposition parties said in a statement on Wednesday that Modi’s decision to inaugurate the building was a grave insult to Indian democracy as the government disqualified, suspended and muted opposition lawmakers while passing controversial legislation with little debate.
When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of parliament, we find no value in a new building, the parties said.
Powerful Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said the opposition had politicized the event. Other Modis party leaders said the boycott was an insult to the prime minister.
The new triangular-shaped building constructed at an estimated cost of $120 million is part of a $2.8 billion revamp of British-era offices and residences in central New Delhi that will also include blocks of buildings to house government ministries and departments; and Modis new private residence. The entire project, called Central Vista, spans 3.2 kilometers (1.9 miles).
The project was announced in 2019 and Modi laid the groundwork in December 2020.
The plan drew fierce criticism from opposition politicians, architects and heritage experts, many of whom called it irresponsible for the environment, a threat to cultural heritage and too expensive.
Outrage grew in 2021, when at least 12 opposition parties questioned the timetable for the projects, saying it was built as the country faced a devastating rise in coronavirus cases. They called the revamp a Modis vanity project and said its construction took priority over the loss of lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.
A year earlier, a group of 60 former civil servants wrote an open letter to Modi highlighting the architectural value of the old parliament and said the new plan would irrevocably destroy the region’s cultural heritage.
The Modis government said the revamp was needed because the old building was showing signs of distress and overuse and the new design combines the country’s heritage and traditions.
The new building sits directly opposite the old Parliament of India, a circular structure designed by British architects in the early 20th century. The new four-storey building has a total of 1,272 seats divided into two chambers, almost 500 more than the previous one.
The old Parliament will be transformed into a museum.
During the televised ceremony on Sunday, Modi bowed before a golden royal scepter which his Bharatiya Janata party said symbolized the transfer of power when it was presented to the country’s first prime minister on the eve of the India’s independence from Britain in 1947. Dozens of Hindu priests followed Modi inside parliament, where he installed the scepter near the speaker’s chair.
Modi’s critics and opposition leaders questioned the historicity of the scepters and said the emblem was appropriate for a monarchy, not a democracy.
Last year, Modi inaugurated a renovated colonial-era avenue in the heart of New Delhi used for ceremonial military parades. The boulevard was previously called Rajpath, or Kingsway, but the Modis party changed it to Kartavya Path, or Road to Duty, arguing that the old name was a symbol of slavery that had been “erased forever”.
The controversy over the new legislative building comes just months after opposition leaders protested against Gandhi. disqualification from Parliament in a defamation case for remarks he made about Modi’s surname.
Barely a mile from the ceremony, a heavy police presence overpowered about 100 protesting Indian wrestlers and their supporters. They accuse president of their sexual misconduct federation and had planned to walk to the new Parliament building. Some of the protesters clashed with police and were taken to a bus.
Indian Wrestling Federation chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the charges, is a powerful Modis party legislator.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/modi-opponents-boycott-opening-parliament-065222284.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opponents of Modi boycott opening of new Indian parliament; Prime Minister says he is breaking with the colonial past
- Turkish voters choose between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu in presidential run-off
- Considered non-neutral, BEM UI Jokowi’s ultimatum
- UK hiring Indian math, science and language teachers offer a salary of 27 lakh. Check the migration fee here
- West Indies legend Chris Gayle reveals the name of the Bollywood actress he would like to dance with
- On June 3rd and 4th, great sports demonstrations from Hungary and Finland are waiting for you in Euro Village
- Princess Leia’s ‘Star Wars’ dress could fetch $2 million at auction
- Turkish stock market shows strong performance, BIST 100 index rises 3.45%
- Imran Khan says he will make a surprise soon
- US Coast Guard ends search for Louisiana teenager who went too far in the Bahamas
- Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors against franchise deals | Entertainment
- Athletics Ends Competition in Jacksonville – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets