China Eastern launches new narrow-body jet

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Eastern Airlines sent the country’s narrow-body C919 jet on its first commercial flight on Sunday, marking the local plane’s entry into passenger service and a milestone in efforts to China to become more self-sufficient.

Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) began developing the C919 15 years ago to compete with the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 Max families of single-aisle aircraft. President Xi Jinping hailed the project as one of China’s best innovative achievements.

President Xi Jinping hailed the project as a triumph of Chinese innovation, while state media on Sunday touted the plane as a symbol of industrial prowess and national pride.

“After generations of effort, we have finally broken the West’s aviation monopoly and got rid of the humiliation of ‘800 million shirts for a Boeing,'” the Beijing Daily wrote, making a reference to the early years of economic reform some 40 years ago, when China mainly manufactured low-value goods.

The C919 took off at 10:32 a.m. (9:32 a.m. in Thailand) from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, where COMAC and China Eastern Airlines are headquartered, and landed two hours later at Beijing Capital Airport, according to the Variflight flight tracking application.

“I’m confident for the plane. The flight went more smoothly than expected,” one of the roughly 130 passengers told state broadcaster CCTV as they disembarked.

The plane is due to return to Shanghai on Sunday and then make a longer round-trip flight to the southwest city of Chengdu on Monday.

Lv Boyuan, a 21-year-old student and aviation enthusiast, was at Shanghai airport on Sunday to catch a flight to Chengdu where he planned to catch a C919 flight to Shanghai the next day.

“I was really looking forward to his flight and especially because it is a new generation aircraft, unlike Boeing and Airbus whose planes have been around for several years now,” said Lv.

State-backed China Eastern Airlines ordered five C919 jets in March 2021 and took delivery of the first plane in December. He said he expects to receive the remaining planes this year.

The C919 had received 1,035 orders from 32 customers by the end of 2022, according to COMAC data. This year, a company official told media that the company had received more than 1,200 orders for the jet.

It made its first flight in 2017 after years of delay and has performed numerous test flights since.

Although the C919 is assembled in China, it relies heavily on Western components, including engines and avionics, from companies such as GE, Safran and Honeywell International.

Li Hanming, an independent expert on China’s aviation industry, said most C919 orders were letters of intent from domestic customers. Its few overseas buyers include lessor GE Capital Aviation Services Ltd.

“For the C919, the domestic market is large enough,” Li said.

Greg Waldron, Asia editor of industry publication FlightGlobal, said the international market for the C919 is questionable given that neither EASA nor FAA have certified the plane.

“Until that happens, major international markets will be closed to the C919,” Waldron said.

The C919’s predecessor aircraft, the ARJ21, operates in Indonesia, suggesting that the C919’s international future lies primarily in the developing world, he said.

COMAC expects to be able to produce 150 C919 aircraft a year in five years, according to national media reports in January.

Besides the C919, COMAC also manufactures the ARJ21 aircraft, a 90-seat short-haul aircraft that entered commercial operation in 2016. It is flown by major Chinese airlines and Indonesia’s TransNusa.

It is also developing a CR929 jumbo jet in conjunction with Russia, but the company has not released any recent updates.