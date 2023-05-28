In one fell swoop, Narendra Modi turned Parliament into a one-man show

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new parliament building which had been under construction for more than three years in an elaborate ceremony. Modi presided over a Hindu ritual puja and installed the monarchical symbol of power, the ‘Sengol’, near the speakers’ high chair in the morning, and finally opened the doors of the new building to members with a 40-minute speech in the afternoon.

At the end of the ceremony, the event turned out to be the biggest push ever undertaken by prime ministers for the Bharatiya Janata parties’ idea of ​​a new India which, in Modis’ own words, will henceforth be guided by the inventiveness of India’s early Hindu rulers, India’s current commercial enterprise and technological advances.

The optics of the event were clear. Marked by the conspicuous absence of constitutional leaders, albeit incumbents, Indian State President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, both of whom only sent their congratulatory messages which were read by the Vice – Rajya Sabha chairman, Harivansh, the event saw Modi leading the way. in every ceremonial act, whether it is the installation of the Sengol or sitting in the center of the high table, or even having the last word.

Modi assured that he is not seen as a mere bearer of the so-called ambitious new India, but as its main driving force.

It’s not just a building. The new Parliament reflects the aspirations and dreams of 140 million people. It is a temple of our democracy. It showcases India’s determination and will to the world, Modi said in his speech.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to draw parallels between the new Parliament building and the new direction, new goals and new vision of India under his leadership, and affirmed that the aspirations of the peoples which are reflected in the new Sansad Bhawan will help the nation to develop. in another 25 years, atmanirbhar (self-dependent)” and set new records in the future.

He said he was lucky to restore respect for the saint Sengol who symbolized the great tradition of transfer of power in the early Indias Chola dynasty by placing him inside the new parliament building, and that he will continue to inspire members of parliament to move India forward.

The Prime Minister particularly pointed out that a new Parliament is a mirror image of a new India that prides itself on learning from traditional values ​​while emulating a modern vision.

Modi said there was a time in early India when under the Maurya and Chola regimes foreign travelers were mesmerized by Indian innovations, but hundreds of years of slavery seized that pride of India. He invoked the democratic structures of early India like the Ganas and the Sanghas to assert that India is the mother of democracies and that democracy for Indians was not just a system but a tradition, a belief.

By piecing together the medieval era and the early modern era as stagnant periods of hundreds of years of slavery,” Modi took the opportunity to cement the ahistorical understanding perpetuated by right-wing thinkers that the India went through a dark period in medieval times during which large parts of Indian territories were ruled by Islamic regimes. Professional historians have extensively researched how complex democratic structures, administrative mechanisms, technological advancements and agriculture flourished during this era under various Delhi Sultanate and Mughal rulers.

The parallels between prime ministers, however, were more deliberate than accidental. He said that every country has historical moments when its consciousness takes a new direction, and the spirit of India took a new turn after Mahatma Gandhi’s non-cooperation movement in 1920. This new will to come out of years of slavery, he said, eventually led to India’s independence from the British in 1947. Modi said the new parliament building marked a similar turning point in the consciousness of India, which would enable it to become a developed nation within the next 25 years.

I had said earlier too, from the Red Fort on Independence Day, that yes it’s good, it’s good (It’s time, and it’s the right time).

The first condition of success is the desire to succeed (The first condition for success is believing you can succeed), Modi said.

The parliament building itself is outfitted with the latest gadgets, automated screens and futuristic architecture, yet is steeped in Indian tradition and its diverse culture, Modi said to insist that the Pro-market interests and the Sanathan Hindu Dharma will thrive together in years. come under his direction.

As he ended his speech, Modi once again recorded his assertions of his government’s achievements, while emphasizing that his government is committed to the poor, as is the new parliament building.

If I am proud of the new parliament, I am also satisfied to be able to deliver more than four million houses to the poor. While I am proud of the new parliament today, I am also pleased that more than 11 crores of toilets have been built for women over the past nine years, the Prime Minister said, adding that villages have become accessible by more of four lakh kilometers of roads. that have been built in the last nine years.

Claiming that his regime also saw the building of over 30,000 Panchayat Bhawans, he said: From Panchayat Bhawan to Parliament, our allegiance, our inspiration is but one development of the country, development of the people of the country (the development of the country and the development of the people of the country).

His focus on the poor towards the end of his speech seemed to deviate from the image of a glorious Indian past painted earlier by the prime minister. Likewise, the thirst for a new India fueled by cultural nationalism, commercial and technological advancements that Modi spoke of stood in stark contrast to the other reality of India, where millions of people still need shelter and basic amenities. It may have been unintentional, but in a speech the Prime Minister exposed the alarming differences between Indians’ imagined global aspirations and the conditions they continue to live in even today. The new parliament building equipped with the latest technology does not reflect this wide gap, nor does it delegate power to the poor and deprived.

The inauguration ceremony was to be Modi’s show. It turned out to be exactly that, and more, given how the Prime Minister intended to further cement his sectarian politics. It failed to build consensus among opposition parties, 21 of which boycotted the event. Although he praised India’s great democratic traditions, he circumvented the constitutional authority of the President of India and positioned himself as a benevolent monarchical figure. By monopolizing all the attention, Modi seems to have set new undemocratic and majoritarian standards.