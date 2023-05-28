Trump must be dead or in jail! Rick Wilson says Trump could ALWAYS win jail or the grave





Anti-Trump activist Rick Wilson told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that the only way another candidate will stand a chance is if ex-President Donald Trump “is dead or in jail,” but even then, Trump could still win a GOP primary.

On a recent edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Wilson what could be done to “amplify” the rift between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Wilson said he plans to stoke the fight as much as possible because he thinks almost nothing can stop Trump in the primaries:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Is there anything we can do to amplify a DeSantis Trump divide if this race draws closer, even if it doesn’t?

RICK WILSON: Well, I’m not. I often say this publicly. I want you to think about that scene in Jaws where Roy Schneider is in the back of the boat throwing some buddies into the water. It would be me. I want DeSantis and Trump to fight and fight and fight. And fight and fight. Now I want it because I know. And a lot of my old conservative friends are like, well, you’re just, oh, why don’t you like DeSantis? DeSantis is a guy who is terrible at this job.

Trump still has a stranglehold on the Republican Party. I have to plan for the worst scenario. The worst case scenario is that Donald Trump is the Republican Party nominee again. There are very few ways to get a Ron DeSantis or any other of those field wildcards over the finish line in the primary.

I mean, Trump must be dead or in jail. And even then, he could still win the primaries.

And Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, however, present a great moment of opportunity messaging from the Lincoln Project and a moment of leverage because the more they fight, the normal Republicans who flock to Ron DeSantis hoping to get rid of Donald Trump, all these standards now have to face a really difficult fact. The guy they thought was going to save them can’t. And and the guy they turned down and said, Oh, Trump is too much. He’s too extreme. He’s too crazy. He tried to overthrow the government. He attempted to assassinate Mike Pence. He ordered an attack on the Capitol.

And they may be sick of Trump, but DeSantis actually presents a worse set of options for them. But if I can keep them fighting for as long as humanly possible, if I can make it as bloody and painful and loud and noisy as possible, there is a way to separate more of these voters than we do. We’ve been in 2020. We’ve modeled it by state, between three and 8 percent Republicans in 2020. Given current circumstances, our numbers are between seven and 11 percent in those key states now. Us, the pool got bigger because DeSantis is a crazy bossy.

Watch above via TheDean Obeidallah Show.

