In shock of Imran Khan, founding member quits Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf





Islamabad: Imran Ismail, a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former governor of Sindh, resigned from all party posts on Saturday in a blow that caused problems for the party following the riots on 9 May, reported The Express Tribune.

“This is my last political press conference. I am one of the founding members of the PTI. Today, those who advised Imran Khan should think about it. Those who sat around Imran Khan and gave him advice should reflect on their actions,” Ismail told a press conference in Karachi after being released on bail by an anti-terrorism court. The former governor of Sindh, who was among the members who sang the famous party song “Tabdeeli Aaye Ray”, was arrested for inciting violence during the protests on May 9. He was released on a PKR 50,000 bond, The Express Tribune reported.

Ismail said those involved in the May 9 events should be punished, but this has yet to be proven in the investigation of those involved.

“I have resigned from all positions in the PTI and am withdrawing from the basic membership of the party. However, whether my political career is over or not, I have not made a final decision on this matter. Khan Sahib, I say goodbye to you and PTI,” he added.

Ismail joins the long list of PTI members who have left the former ruling party. Earlier today, Ali Zaidi and Makhdoom Khushro Bakhtiar also announced their separation from the former ruling party, The Express Tribune reported.

As the crackdown on the PTI intensified in the aftermath of the May 9 violence, many PTI leaders, including close confidants of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, left the party, leading to the the former Prime Minister called “forced divorces”. ” “

Although some leaders have been temporarily released by court order, many have been re-arrested, indicating the crackdown shows no signs of abating, The Express Tribune reported.

Prominent PTI figures such as Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiani, Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Musarrat Cheema, Abrarul Haq and others announced their departure from the former ruling party .

Asad Umar, a close associate of the head of the PTI, resigned as general secretary and member of the central committee, citing the current situation. His decision came shortly after Fawad Chaudhry, another trusted confidant of Imran, also quit the PTI, The Express Tribune reported.

However, senior PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Mehmoodur Rasheed expressed their continued support for the party leader, reaffirming their commitment to stay with the PTI.

