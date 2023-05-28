When Prabowo praises Jokowi’s leadership in Haul Habib Munzir





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Defense Minister and Chairman of Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto hinted at President Joko Widodo’s leadership in his speech to Haul Habib Munzir Almusawa on Sunday (28/5/2023). Additionally, Prabowo also spoke about the impact of the Ukrainian war on Indonesia. “The whole world is now facing a tense situation, just in Europe, which is said to be the most developed country, the most democratic country, just in Europe there has been a terrible war, the war has been going on for more than year between Ukraine and Russia,” Prabowo said, citingdetik.com. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Prabowo said that the war had caused the death of 100,000 Russian soldiers, even on the Ukrainian side it had also been badly affected. According to him, if the incident happened in Indonesia, within 4 years the Indonesian army would be finished. If it is estimated that there are currently 400,000 TNIs in the country. Additionally, the impact of the Russian and Ukrainian wars has also driven up food prices. Ukraine and Russia are the world’s leading wheat producers, as well as fertilizer producers. Even so, he admitted he was grateful that when this incident happened, RI was under the leadership of President Joko Widodo. So that the food and fertilizer problems in the country can be overcome. “Food prices will go up, why? Because Russia is also one of the biggest producers of fuel. If there is a war, the price of fuel for the whole world will go up. fuel are going up, all the prices are going to go up, so we’re grateful that Indonesia is still calm, still able to overcome the economy, overcome the Covid-19,” Prabowo said. “And it is because we believe that our government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo is able to be with the people, with all our components, we are able to work together, we are able to be compact, we are able to be peaceful and able to get along,” he added. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article RPD confusion calls food field ‘chaotic’, Prabowo opens vote (fsd/fsd)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230528162547-4-441222/saat-prabowo-puji-kepemimpinan-jokowi-di-haul-habib-munzir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos