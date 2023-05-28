Politics
Voters choose between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu in Turkey’s second round of elections
Others in Turkey have returned to the polls to decide whether the country’s longtime leader extends his rule into a third decade or is overthrown by a challenger who has promised to restore a more democratic society.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for 20 years, is favorite to win another five-year term in the second round after falling just short of an outright victory in the first round on 14 may.
The divisive populist who made his country a geopolitical player finished four percentage points ahead of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, candidate for a six-party alliance and leader of Turkey’s main centre-left opposition party. Mr Erdogan’s performance came despite crippling inflation and the effects of a devastating earthquake three months ago.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Istanbul, Erdogan noted that it was the first run-off presidential election in Turkey’s history. He also praised the high turnout in the first round and said he expects turnout to be high again on Sunday.
I pray to God that this will benefit our country and our nation, he said of the election.
Mr Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old former bureaucrat, described the run-off as a referendum on the country’s future.
More than 64 million people are eligible to vote, with preliminary results expected within hours of polls closing at 5 p.m. local time on Sunday.
The result could have implications far beyond Ankara, with Turkey playing a key role in NATO.
Turkey vetoed Sweden’s offer to join the alliance and bought Russian missile defense systems, prompting the United States to oust Turkey from a state-led fighter jet project -United.
But Mr Erdogans’ government helped broker a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain shipments and averted a global food crisis.
The May 14 election – the first time Mr Erdogan failed to win – saw an 87% turnout, with strong turnouts expected again on Sunday.
If he wins, Mr Erdogan, 69, could stay in power until 2028.
After three terms as prime minister and two as president, the devout Muslim who leads the conservative and religious Justice and Development Party, or AKP, is already Turkey’s longest-serving leader.
He transformed the presidency from a largely ceremonial role into a powerful office thanks to a narrowly won referendum in 2017 that abolished Turkey’s parliamentary system of governance. He was the first directly elected president in 2014 and won the 2018 elections that ushered in the executive presidency.
Critics blame Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies for soaring inflation that has fueled a cost-of-living crisis, while many have also blamed his government for the slow response to the earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey in February.
Mr. Kilicdaroglu has led the pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, since 2010. He campaigned on a promise to reverse Mr. Erdogan’s democratic backsliding, restore the economy by returning to more conventional policies and to improve ties with the West.
In a frantic effort to reach out to nationalist voters in the run-off, he has pledged to return refugees and ruled out any peace talks with Kurdish militants if elected.
Mr Erdogan received the endorsement of third-place candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, who won 5.2% of the vote and is no longer in the running. A staunchly anti-migrant party that had backed his candidacy announced that it would support Mr. Kilicdaroglu.
Mr Erdogans’ AKP party and its allies retained the majority of seats in parliament following the May 14 legislative elections.
