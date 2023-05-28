Politics
Boris Johnson has ‘a huge role to play’ in the Conservative Party – cabinet minister | Political news
Boris Johnson has a ‘huge role to play’ in the future of the Conservative Party, according to a cabinet minister, while a staunch ally of the ex-PM has urged ‘the left’ to leave him alone.
Tory MPs were speaking following last week’s revelation that Mr Johnson’s diaries from when he was at Number 10 were handed over to the police by the government due to concerns over further breaches of lockdown rules.
Mr Johnson paid a fixed fine last year after police determined he had broken his own COVID laws.
Latest political news:
Barclay admits delay in promising new hospitals
Lawyers defending the government in the official COVID inquiry recently reviewed Mr Johnson’s itinerary from then, and were later referred to law enforcement, with reports that his meetings showed people visiting Checkers while restrictions were in place.
Mr Johnson described the claims he broke the rules like “nonsense” speaking to Sky News.
Asked if Mr Johnson’s time as a politician was over, Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “No, I think Boris has a huge role to play. “
He cited the former prime minister’s leadership on Ukraine and the deployment of the COVID vaccine as examples of his good qualities.
Mr Barclay added that he “of course” wanted to see Boris Johnson return as an MP after the next election, like all his Tory colleagues.
Andrea Jenkyns, who was seen wiping away tears when Mr Johnson resigned from Downing Street, defended him on the same programme.
“There’s a real hatred from the left of Boris Johnson, which I haven’t seen since Thatcher’s funeral, to be honest,” she said.
The MP accused Mr Johnson’s opponents of an ‘orchestrated’ effort to unseat him as Prime Minister.
Ms Jenkyns also sought to blame the civil service, saying ‘more transparency’ is needed from civil servants – calling on them to publish a register of interests and ‘relationships with not just the media, but shadow cabinet too“.
She said people should ‘leave Boris alone now’ – pointing out that his wife, Carrie, is “very pregnant“.
Ms Jenkyns also defended a message she sent to fellow Tories in which she called for less ‘sanctimonia and hypocrisy’ – adding that ‘those at the top are not doing anything about it to bring people together’ .
She told Sky News she was talking about people like Simon Hoare, who she said was “quite vitriolic” when Theresa May was prime minister.
Exclusive:
Leaked Tory WhatsApps show MPs turning on each other
Ms Jenkyns revealed that at one point she blocked messages from current Chief Whip Simon Hart due to his actions.
But she added that she did not want a change of direction, despite criticism from Rishi Sunak.
She thinks it would hurt the Tories’ chances of winning the next general election – due next year.
It comes despite her tweeting the hashtag ‘BBBJ’ – bring back Boris Johnson – last week.
“The whole system is not fit for purpose”
Sir Chris Bryant, a Labor MP who is also chairman of a Commons standards committee, has called for a rethink of the way MPs and ministers are investigated for their conduct.
The House of Commons Privileges Committee is currently investigating whether Mr Johnson deliberately misled MPs about partygate.
Sir Chris has withdrawn from the investigation as he believes the former Prime Minister is guilty.
His concerns follow Rishi Sunak’s announcement that he would not be launching an investigation into Suella Braverman for the way she handled a speeding ticket.
Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts
Sir Chris said: “My concern is that we have so many different organizations and so many different rules that it’s actually very difficult for the public – and for that matter politicians – to understand who is who, who governs, who regulates which particular part of the ministerial code, the civil service code.
“And I think that’s all ripe for reform – the whole system just isn’t fit for purpose anymore.”
