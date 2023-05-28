Another surety walks out of Lahore court without submitting Imran’s sureties – Pakistan





LAHORE: Bail bonds on behalf of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in three cases related to the May 9 riots could not be submitted on Saturday because another surety walked out of a terrorism court without completing the process.

Lawyer Muhammad Habib, the guarantor, appeared in court to present the papers of three vehicles as surety in as many cases.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar asked the guarantor how he would provide the bonds without the appearance of the petitioner.

The lawyer asked the judge for time to appear with the petitioner Imran Khan. However, he failed to show up again.

Police allowed to question Yasmin and Rasheed in Shadman Police Station ransack case

The other day, the judge also rejected Imran Khan’s sureties in the cases as the surety showed reluctance to take responsibility for the appearance of the PTI President in the trial.

Judge Buttar had cleared Mr Khan’s pre-arrest bail applications subject to providing sureties worth Rs 100,000 in each case.

Shehroz, the guarantor, appeared in court and said he was ready to deposit the bonds in cash.

However, the judge rejected the request and asked the guarantor if he could commit to the appearance of the ex-Prime Minister during the next hearings.

The guarantor remained silent and gave no answer to the judge’s question.

At this, the judge rejected Mr Khan’s bonds with an instruction to provide them again.

The head of the PTI had secured bail in the case of attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, registered with Shadman Police Station.

Separately, Judge Buttar on Saturday authorized a police request to question PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed in cases of ransacking Shadman police station during the May 9 violence.

The investigator filed two motions asking the courts for permission to question the PTI leaders, who were in prison on remand in other criminal cases.

The judge allowed the demands and ordered prison officials to present the two leaders in court on May 29 (tomorrow).

The judge also issued notices to the police and prosecutors regarding a post-arrest bail request of Dr. Rashid in a case of blocking the Sherpao Bridge and hate speech against state institutions.

The petition filed through attorney Yousaf Wayne stated that the petitioner was a cancer patient and an elderly woman. He said the police have completed their investigation into the case and there is no justification for keeping the petitioner behind bars.

The judge requested responses from the prosecution and the police by May 30.

Posted in Dawn, May 28, 2023

