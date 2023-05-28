Xi Jinping attends and addresses the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





On May 24, 2023, President Xi Jinping attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union via video link. Noting that today’s world is undergoing profound changes not seen in a century, Xi Jinping said the historical trends toward a multipolar world and economic globalization are irresistible. It is the broad consensus of the international community to uphold genuine multilateralism and promote coordinated development among regions. Eurasia is a region with the largest population, the largest number of countries, and the most diverse civilizations in the world. How to proceed with Asia-Europe cooperation in a turbulent and changing world not only bears on the welfare of the peoples of the region, but also has a profound impact on the direction of the world’s development. Xi Jinping pointed out that for this question of importance for our time and history, China has a very clear answer. Xi Jinping said he successively introduced the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, calling on all countries to work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and a common community. prosperity and building a community with a shared future for humanity. Noting the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative this year, Xi Jinping said the ultimate aim and purpose of the initiative is to explore new ways for countries near and far to achieve a common development, and chart a “road to happiness” for the benefit of all countries and the whole world. Xi Jinping pointed out that as a member of the Eurasian family, China cannot develop independently from the Eurasian region and has contributed to the region through its development. China sincerely hopes that synergy can be forged to carry out deeper and more substantial cooperation in the construction of the Belt and Road and the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union, and that the countries will work together in solidarity. to open new perspectives for Asia-Europe cooperation. Noting that China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the second half of this year, Xi Jinping said China stands ready to work with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. Road and the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and together create a better future by sharing opportunities and overcoming challenges together, to write a new chapter in the progress of human civilization in a multipolar world. The second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union was held online and offline in Moscow, Russia on May 24 with the theme “Eurasian Integration in a Multipolar World”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/202305/t20230528_11084920.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos