Media Watchdog fears Imran Riaz may even have died in custody





Reporters Without Borders (RSF) fears for the life of television presenter Imran Riaz and calls on the civilian government of Pakistan to uphold the rule of law by immediately revealing where and under what conditions he is being held.

RSF will hold the government responsible for any harm that may be caused to it.

Imran Riaz Khan was arrested from the airport in Sialkot, an industrial city in Punjab province, on May 11 as he tried to leave the country for fear of being arrested, according to family members and lawyers. . But police said they no longer have the journalist in custody.

The 47-year-old journalist was among thousands arrested earlier this month in a nationwide crackdown on supporters of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party and its leader, the popular former prime minister Imran Khan.

Daniel Bastard, of the global watchdog Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, based in France, said in a statement on Tuesday that he had received information from “confidential diplomatic sources” that the missing journalist had been tortured and “may even be died in custody”.

RSF has seen the transcript of the hearing. What the Inspector General of Punjab Police told the court was a clear acknowledgment of state responsibility. We asked the police from all over Pakistan, the inspector general said. Nobody has Imran Riaz (…) Imran Riaz Khan was not wanted by us. However, the agencies had requested a police van. Why they asked for a police van, [the court] can summon the agencies and ask.

No need to turn a blind eye to the understatement of the agencies. It was clearly the Pakistani military intelligence agencies that abducted Imran Riaz Khan. It is up to the civilian government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to uphold the rule of law by bringing the journalist to justice or ordering his release. Failing this, the Pakistani authorities will be held directly responsible for any harm that may have been inflicted on him, said Daniel Bastard.

According to confidential diplomatic sources consulted by RSF, the government’s silence on the fate of the television presenter suggests that he may have fared badly since his abduction and that he may even have died in custody.

Amnesty International said in a separate statement that the case of the missing journalist “constitutes an enforced disappearance under international human rights law”. He demanded that Imran Riaz Khan be released immediately.

The watchdog lamented that enforced disappearance has been a “worrying trend” in Pakistan for many years and is used to punish “dissenting voices”.

