India is a culture, a tradition: PM Narendra Modi

On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament to the nation. Calling India a culture, a tradition, Prime Minister Modi said the people of India gave themselves a gift for the Amrit Mahotsav.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister installed the historic Sengol with Nandi at the top facing the east-west direction in the new parliament building next to the Lok Sabha presidents chair.

mother of democracy pic.twitter.com/rulDUQAtIq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 28, 2023

Addressing the nation on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that there are few moments in the history of every nation that are immortalized and that May 28, 2023 is one of those dates. He added that the new parliament is not just a building but a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 million Indians. He said, it is a temple of our democracy which gives a message of resolve from India to the world. This new parliament building links planning to reality, policy to execution, will to execution, and Sankalp to siddhi.

He added that the new building will be a way to fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters. He will witness the sunrise of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and see the realization of a Viksit Bharat. He called the new building an example of the coexistence of old and new.

PM Modi remarked that there is new energy, new zeal, new enthusiasm, new thinking and new journey for the nation. There are new visions, new directions, new resolutions and new confidence, he exclaimed. He said the world looks at India’s determination and the vigor of its citizens with respect and hope. When India moves forward, the world moves forward, he noted. He pointed out that the new Parliament will invoke the development of the world from the development of India.

Speaking on the establishment of sacred Sengol, he pointed out that during the great Chola Empire, Sengol was considered a symbol of the path of service duty and the nation. He added that under the leadership of Rajaji and Adheenam, the Sengol became the sacred symbol of transfer of power. It is our luck to have been able to restore the dignity of this sacred Sengol. This Sengol will continue to inspire us during the work of the House, he said.

He noted that the nation is the main foundation of global democracy. The Prime Minister stressed that democracy is not just a system practiced in India, but it is a culture, a thought and a tradition. Referring to the Vedas, the Prime Minister pointed out that they teach us the principles of democratic assemblies and committees. He also mentioned the Mahabharata where the description of a Republic can be found and said that India lived and breathed democracy in Vaishali. Our democracy is our inspiration and our Constitution is our resolution, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that after years of slavery and so many losses, India has resumed its journey and reached Amrit Kaam. He said, Amrit Kaal is a time of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. It is Amrit Kaal to give a new direction to the nation. It is Amrit Kaal who achieves countless aspirations. It recalled the golden period of India’s prosperity and architecture. He said, “Today’s India is leaving behind the mentality of slavery and embracing this ancient glory of art. This new Parliament Building is a living example of that endeavor.

PM remarked, This building has Virasat (heritage) as well as Vastu (Architecture), Kala (art) as well as Kaushal (skill), Sanskriti (culture) as well as notes of Samvidhan (Constitution). He pointed out that the interiors of Lok Sabha are themed on the national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha on the national flower lotus. The premises of Parliament have the national Banyan tree. The new building incorporates specialties from different regions of the country. He mentioned granite from Rajasthan, wood from Maharashtra and carpets from Bhadhoi artisans. We witness the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in every particle of this building, he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the difficulties in terms of modernization, seating arrangements and other aspects that parliamentarians were facing in the old building. He said after debating the need for the new building for decades, it finally materialized. He expressed his joy that the new building is equipped with all modern technology and will be sufficient for the increased number of parliamentarians in the coming future.

He added that the new building will give new energy and strength to the world’s largest democracy. Emphasizing the importance of Parliament, the Prime Minister said that it is the resolution of 140 million Indians that enshrines Parliament.

He expressed the hope that every decision made here will adorn the centuries to come and strengthen the generations to come. He pointed out that the path of empowerment of the poor, Dalits, backward, tribal, disabled and all disadvantaged families in the society, as well as prioritization of development of the disadvantaged will pass through this Parliament. Every brick, every wall, every particle of this new Parliament will be dedicated to the welfare of the poor, the Prime Minister said.