Don Jr shares an AI doctored clip from The Office showing DeSantis wearing a women’s suit

Donald Trump Jr has shared a seemingly AI-generated clip of Ron DeSantis edited as Steve Carells Michael Scott on The Office in a clip in which the character is mocked for wearing a woman’s costume.

Imagine when next it won’t be an obvious parody of The Office but an attempt to portray itself as legitimate and much more nefarious, CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted.

Don Jr among others shared this video. I don’t think any of us are ready for this upcoming online election, said Alex Thompson of Axios.

Democratic consultant Tim Hogan added that folks, we’re just not ready for the 2024 GOP primary memes.

Rhonda Santis is a perfect drag name, just to say, Mr. Hogan tweeted.

Philip Germain of The Lincoln Project added: I once again ask Steve Carrell to play DeSantis on SNL.

For my part, I welcome the election season onslaught of deepfakes, wrote Jesse Walker of Reason magazine.

As the mockery of Mr. DeSantis’ campaign launch continued, the Florida governor began to push back.

He criticized his main rival for the 2024 GOP nomination, former President Donald Trump, saying he was a different guy from when he first ran for president.

Mr. Trump leads all other Republican candidates for the party’s presidential nomination, with Mr. DeSantis running in second place, according to polls.

Mr DeSantis officially launched his own White House bid earlier this week during a chaotic Twitter Spaces event with billionaire Elon Musk.

The governor told radio host Matt Murphy that he was running to the right of Mr Trump and presented himself as more conservative, according to USA Today.

It seems he’s running to the left and I’ve always been someone who’s just been tethered to conservative principles, Mr. DeSantis said.

So these will be interesting debates to have, but I can tell you that you don’t win nationally by going to the left, you win nationally by championing bold policy. We showed it in Florida. I never watered down what I did.

And Mr. DeSantis claimed that Mr. Trump was not the same person who first ran for office.

I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump he’s a different guy now than when he ran in 2015 and 2016 and I think the direction he’s going with his campaign is the wrong direction, a said Mr. DeSantis.

And he attacked Mr. Trump for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic while in office.

I think [Trump] did a good job for three years, but when he ceded the country to Fauci in March 2020, it destroyed the lives of millions, DeSantis said in a podcast.

And in Florida, we were one of the few who stood up, against the tide, received fire from the media, the bureaucracy, the left, even many Republicans, opened schools, preserved companies.

