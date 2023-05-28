Ganjar and Prabowo preceded each other at the Survey Institute





Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) released the results of the latest presidential candidates (candidates) eligibility survey on Sunday, May 28, 2024. As a result, Ganjar Pranowo is narrowly ahead of Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan among the critical voters. The Central Java governor won 35.9% of critical voter support. Prabowo eclipsed the 32.8% achievement or around 3.1% difference in support. “While Anies Baswedan received 20.1% support and those who don’t know 11.3%,” SMRC research director Deni Irvani said when presenting the results of the research conducted in online, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Further, Deni explained the trend of the top three presidential candidates being eligible among critical voters. As a result, Anies’ eligibility rate has continued to decline since the end of last year. Deni said Anies’ earnings reached 29.7% in December 2022. This figure continued to drop to 20.1% in the May 2023 survey. “While Ganjar went from 31.1% to 35.9%, Prabowo’s went from 29.7% to 32.8%,” Deni explained. For information, the SMRC conducted a survey of critical voters which was conducted on May 23-24, 2023. Data was collected using the telephone interview method. Read also During this time, there were 915 respondents aged 17 and over or eligible to vote who were successfully interviewed to completion. As for margin of error in this survey, about 3.3% at the 95% confidence level. While research and development agency Kompas has positioned Gerindra’s presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, as superior to PDI Perjuangan candidate, Ganjar Pranowo. Meanwhile, future Nasdem presidential candidate Anies Baswedan is in third place. IDP Challenge PDI Perjuangan Election Winning Body (Bappilu) chairwoman Puan Maharani and her party’s presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo were overtaken by Gerindra’s Prabowo Subianto in the May 2023 Kompas research and development survey. Puan said the unfavorable results of the investigation would motivate the IDP to rally support for Ganjar. “It is a challenge for us and we will look at it to assess it,” Puan said in Solo Munggu on May 28, 2023. Puan also hopes that public support for Ganjar can rise again after the party machine has worked harder. “Let’s hope that in the future it can increase again,” said the president of the DPR RI.

