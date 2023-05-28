Narendra Modi inaugurates new parliament, ceremony boycotted by opposition





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new seat of the Indian Parliament on Sunday, a modern building that is part of the Hindu nationalist government’s grand plan to modernize the capital’s architecture dating from the British colonial era.

The Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sunday, May 28 the new seat of the Indian Parliament New Delhi during a ceremony boycotted by the main opposition parties. The new hexagonal building is one of the great projects implemented by Narendra Modi to reshape the capital of India and eliminate the vestiges of British domination. It adjoins the one built during the colonial era by the British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, which it will now replace. “India is not only a democratic nation, it is also the mother of democracy,” Narendra Modi said during the ceremony, which was preceded by a multi-faith prayer. The inauguration of the new building took place on the day of the anniversary of the birth of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a Hindu ideologist who was the mentor of Godse, the assassin of the hero of the country’s independence, Mahatma Gandhi. Boycott of the opposition This meeting was boycotted by nineteen opposition parties, who regret that the project was used for partisan purposes, with Narendra Modi presiding over the inauguration of the new building, rather than the head of state, Droupadi Murmu . This is a “direct attack on our democracy”, they wrote in a statement. Narendra Modi “has relentlessly gutted parliament”, with opposition MPs “disqualified, suspended and silenced” and laws passed “almost without debate”, the document adds. In addition, opponents accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party of Narendra Modi, of stifling debates in parliament, deploying tax raids, federal investigations and legal actions to weaken the main figures of the opposition. In particular, the Indian Parliament experienced disruption of sittings in February following the government’s blocking of requests by the opposition and the leader of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, in favor of an investigation into the possible links between the Prime Minister and the President. tycoon Gautam Adani, whose conglomerate has been accused of fraud. See as well In India, Rahul Gandhi’s long march tries to revive the Congress Party “The Prime Minister regards the inauguration of Parliament as a crowning achievement,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Sunday. On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Indian police arrested several wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, as well as dozens of their supporters. The latter were trying to go to Parliament to protest against the president of their federation, whom they accuse of sexual harassment and intimidation, noted an AFP journalist on the spot. With AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/fr/asie-pacifique/20230528-inde-narendra-modi-inaugure-le-nouveau-parlement-la-c%25C3%25A9r%25C3%25A9monie-boycott%25C3%25A9e-par-l-opposition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos