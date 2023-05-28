Punishment of a Chinese comedy group sends chills through the artistic sphere

BEIJING, May 28 China’s recent punishment of a comedy studio has sent a chill through the country’s cultural sphere, a stark reminder of the increasingly limited public space for artistic expression under President Xi Jinping.

Last week, authorities fined Xiaoguo Culture Media millions of dollars and suspended their performances indefinitely after a comedian made an oblique joke about the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Stand-up comedian Li Haoshi referenced a well-known PLA catchphrase when joking about watching his dogs chase a squirrel that officials later said caused a bad social impact and breaks the law.

China’s art scene has always been heavily censored by the ruling Communist Party, and under Xi’s decade-long rule, authorities have stepped up that scrutiny.

But the swift retribution inflicted on Xiaoguo represents a sad new low in official Chinese tolerance for unorthodox speech, Oxfords University Vivienne Shue told AFP.

In the past, it would have been more common to let these public transgressors go with just a stern private warning, she said.

Instead, officials fined the company 14.7 million yuan (RM9.57 million) and opened an investigation into Li.

scare the monkeys

The punishment was clearly issued in accordance with the ancient Chinese practice of killing a chicken to scare off monkeys, said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute.

Most cultural workers and comedians are likely to act on the chilling effect, he added.

The days following the announcement saw a series of last-minute cancellations of musical and comedy shows across the country.

In some cases, force majeure was attributed, but others gave no reason and did not say whether the performances would take place in the future.

Japanese musician Kanho Yakushiji, whose Buddhist choir concerts in Hangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing have been canceled, said on Instagram that he doesn’t understand the cancellations.

A staff member at a venue in the southern city of Shantou said a rock show was postponed while a new (official) approval request was filed, but that they didn’t know the exact reason.

Several artists contacted by AFP would not comment on the current climate, fearing it would worsen the backlash.

Stand-up comedy can be particularly risky because it’s a relatively new form of comedy in China and it’s hard to know the proper boundaries, SOAS Xiaoning Lu told AFP.

It is also seen by some nationalists as a Western import undermining Chinese cultural confidence, she said.

Appropriate laughter

The Communist Party has historically kept tight control over the arts by co-opting them for political propaganda and quashing anything that smacks of dissent.

Chief Mao Zedong once said that there is no… art detached or independent from politics.

Censorship and self-censorship have always been present, although the intensity may vary from time to time, said Sheng Zou, Hong Kong Baptist University.

In recent years, the government has issued new moral guidelines requiring performers to embody positivity and patriotism.

He also took aim at abnormal aesthetics in the media, including sissy men, a pejorative term for sissy-looking men.

Xi wrote to staff at the National Art Museum of China last week, urging them to adhere to the correct policy guidance, according to state media.

Announcing the fine for comedy studios, authorities said they hope all literary and artistic workers (will) comply with laws and regulations, correct their creative thinking (and) strengthen moral cultivation.

The boundaries of appropriate laughter have always been elastic in China, depending on the political climate, SOAS Lu said.

With the Xiaoguo incident, a new red line has been set, Oxfords Shue said.

The military establishment must be held sacred, there must be no public laughter, even tangential, at the expense of the PLA, she explained.

public nationalism

The new borders are an extension of the muscular, hard-line nationalism that Xi has personally promoted since coming to power.

He frequently used the slogan referenced in Lis’ joke and extolled the strength of the armed forces in national information campaigns.

This fierce nationalism that spilled over Li was investigated after a complaint from a member of the public, authorities said.

His transgression was the subject of heated discussion, with hundreds of millions of hits on the Weibo social media platform.

The widespread attention had created growing pressure…requiring serious treatment, Zou said.

Many online comments supported Lis’ punishment, despite Weibo being heavily censored.

In China, anything involving insults to national dignity and pride is no small feat, Baptist Universitys Zou said.

This is where state interest and public opinion most likely converge. AFP