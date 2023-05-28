President Jokowi to open MNEK 2023 in Makassar Strait





Makassar, S Sulawesi (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to open Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) 2023 to be held in the Makassar Strait on June 5. “The opening takes place on June 5, 2023 and will be opened by President Joko Widodo,” Brigadier General Amir Kasman, commander of Naval Base VI Makassar, said on Sunday. He said the MNEK is a non-military exercise that prioritizes maritime cooperation in the region, disaster mitigation and humanitarian operations. The exercise aims to strengthen cooperation between the Indonesian Navy and friendly countries such as the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Pakistan, Singapore, Russia. , Thailand, Timor Leste and United Kingdom. This year’s MNEK is themed “Partnership to Recover and Reinforce,” which is expected to increase interoperability among navies, especially in responding to natural disasters and maintaining maritime security and stability. In addition to the joint exercise, other activities will also take place, such as the Engineering Civic Action Program (ENCAP), Medical Civic Action Program (MEDCAP), and Fun Diving. There will also be a Monument Unveiling, City Parade, Fun Bike, City Tour, Culinary Program, Maritime Expo, Spouse Program, Water Taxi, to Country Passes attendees. “The first MNEK was held in Batam in 2014, the second in Padang in 2016, the third in Lombok in 2018 and the fourth this year in the Makassar Strait,” Kasman said. According to him, the naval headquarters prepared the programs for the four-day exercise. It has been revealed that cadets from the Surabaya Naval Academy (AAL) will join the parade in the city on June 6. Meanwhile, the MEDCAP social activity will target residents of Barrang Lompo, Barrang Caddi, Bonetambu, Lumu-lumu, Langkai, Lanjukang and Kodingareng islands. Related News: Jokowi Visits East Java to Observe Navy Exercise

