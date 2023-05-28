Imran Khan calls Rana Sanaullah’s claims a ‘cover-up’ of abuse of women in prisons





PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on May 18, 2023. AFP

Hours after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah gave a press conference accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of fomenting new conspiracies, party leader Imran Khan called on the coalition government to “cover up “the persecution of women in detention.

“He [Sanauallah] so obviously trying to cover up and pre-empt the horror stories about to hit the media,” the former prime minister wrote on his Twitter.

In a post-midnight presser, Sanaullah claimed intelligence agencies had intercepted a conversation indicating the PTI was planning two separate actions, which he called “dramas”.

Without giving further details, the minister said the intercept revealed that the Khan-led party was planning action at a specific residence, without giving further details.

He also claimed that the intercepted conversations indicated that an act of rape would be committed and attributed to the police. We thought maybe this drama would unfold [tonight] it was therefore decided to inform the nation of these evil designs, he claimed.

Reacting to his presser, Khan said Sanaullah is “so obviously trying to cover up and anticipate the horror stories about to spill out in the media”.

“If there were any doubts about abused women in prison, this press conference from this certified felon should dispel all those doubts,” he wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer-turned-politician lamented that women have never been so abused and “harassed by the state as they have been by this fascist government” when exercising their right to peaceful protest.

Khan’s brief arrest earlier this month sparked days of street protests, after which an exodus of PTI leaders began, as security forces launched a crackdown on the party following attacks on civilian and military institutions including Rawalpindi Headquarters and Lahore Corps Commanders House. (Jinnah House).

More than 70 lawyers and leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Maleeka Bokhari, Mussarrat and Jamshed Cheema, among others, split from the PTI until present, after the May decision. 9 mayhem.

In a separate tweet, Khan lamented the raids on the residence of Omar Ayub and Shahzad Akbar.

Today, we live in the dark ages… Constitution violated, court decisions openly flouted, homes broken into without warrants and destroyed, media muzzled and no one to protect our basic rights, he wrote.

Since the start of the crackdown, Khan has repeatedly called out the government for human rights abuses, especially women’s rights. Earlier in a tweet, he acknowledged how Pakistani women stood up for Haqeeqi Azadi and said it will be remembered.

“Furthermore, what will never be forgotten is the brutality of our security forces and the shameless way in which they went out of their way to abuse, hurt and humiliate our women.

“Hundreds of people are languishing in prison in terrible conditions. This too will not be forgotten,” he wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1074651-rana-sanaullah-trying-to-cover-up-imran-khan-on-minister-confessionary-presser

