Second round of elections in Turkey: what are the issues for Syrian refugees, Kurds and LGBTQ+ people?





Turkish voters voted on Sunday May 28 in a second round to decide who among President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu will lead the country for the next five years. Kilicdaroglu, with 44.88% of the vote, fell ahead of Erdogans 49.52% in the first round of voting on May 14, but neither of the top two candidates was able to pass the 50% threshold, necessitating the second round.

Kilicdaroglu, who belongs to the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is the joint candidate of six opposition parties against Erdogan, whose AK party leads the People’s Alliance. Both candidates made promises regarding the future of various minority groups in the country. It is worth analyzing how these policies might affect each of these stakeholder groups in the election. Syrian refugees An estimated 4 million Syrian refugees are currently living in Turkey, and polls show around 80% of Turks want them to return, The Guardian reported. Both candidates have promised to return large numbers of Syrians and restore relations between Turkey and the government of President Bashar al-Assad. Erdogan has promised to repatriate around 1 million refugees, Al Jazeera reported. According to a BBC report, Kilicdaroglu, who accused Erdogan of letting in 10 million refugees, assured his supporters that he would send 3.5 million back. For Syrian refugees, the election result is a no-win situation. Their position has been made more vulnerable by the several anti-refugee speeches Kilicdaroglu has made in hopes of winning support from Turkish nationalists who may be tired of Erdogan. The Kurds and the PKK For several years, Erdogan’s government has pushed a hard line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a terrorist group that seeks to create an independent Kurdish state. The president has made security issues and the terrorist threat, including the Gülen movement of a former Erdogan ally accused of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt, a major part of his campaign rhetoric . Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu vowed to protect Turkish democracy, including pushing back against terrorism which he described as a threat to the nation and state structure. Yet he also received support from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP). So, while both candidates are seen as being against terrorism, Erdogan has put it at the heart of his campaign, while Kilicdaroglus’ position has been somewhat complicated. Women and LGBTQ+ Other vulnerable groups that the election outcome could impact are women and the LGBTQ+ community. Erdogan has been outspoken in his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, stating that we are against LGBT and family is sacred to us, a strong family means a strong nation. Erdogan’s re-election will likely mean the empowerment of individuals and institutions that seek to repress both women and LGBTQ+ people, with the state possibly turning a blind eye to violence against them. Kilicdaroglu has been relatively more supportive of Türkiye’s LGBTQ+ community. He said on television that he does not see the community as a force that corrupts the family unit. Her political alliance, the Labor and Freedom Alliance, aims to remove all political, administrative, economic and cultural barriers to social equality for women and the LGBTQ+ community, according to a report by Al Jazeera earlier this month. (Tanvi Jha is an intern at The Indian Express.)

