Intercepted phone call reveals plot by Imran Khan’s party to stage fake raid, Pakistani minister says





Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that intelligence services had intercepted a conversation indicating that Imran Khan’s party was hatching a plot to defame law enforcement. Addressing a hastily organized press conference on Saturday evening, Sanaullah alleged the purpose of the move was to wrongly implicate law enforcement in the crime and then raise the issue internationally.

“Agencies across the country intercepted a conversation revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader’s house and a staged rape,” the interior minister said.

Sanaullah, however, did not provide evidence to back up his claims. Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, hit back at Sanaullah on Sunday, saying the minister was “so blatantly” trying to cover up “horror stories” about to hit the media. “If there were any doubts about abused women in prison, this press conference from this certified felon should dispel all those doubts,” Khan tweeted.

“Women have never been so abused and harassed by the state as they have been by this fascist government when exercising their right to peaceful protest,” he added.

More than 60 leaders of Khan’s party parted ways after the May 9 incidents.

Prominent leaders who have left the party include general secretary Asad Umar, senior leader Fawad Chaudhry and former minister Shireen Mazari. On Saturday, Imran Ismail, a close associate of the former governor of Sind Khan, parted ways with the PTI, hours after an anti-terrorism court ordered his release from prison.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan, 70, at the High Court premises in Islamabad.

Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest.

The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty military has called a “black day” in the country’s history.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

