Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The stage is set for an exciting showdown in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Grand Final between the fiery Gujarat Titans (GT) and the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (MI). GT faced a setback in Qualifier 1 against CSK but they bounced back to crush Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the final.
CSK will be a confident team, having recently beaten the Titans. However, they will be wary of their overall record against the defending champions. They didn’t have much success in Ahmedabad either.
Conditions in Ahmedabad could help the shot-makers, both teams’ bowling offense will need to get up. Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge as they have a well balanced bowling attack.
Where will the game between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans be?
to be played?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans
will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
Gujarat Titans hosted Mumbai Indians in the latest IPL game in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans put in a dominating performance with the bat and posted 233 runs. MI swung hard, but the points were just too many for them.
What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL?
Narendra Modi’s average first innings score is 170.
CSK vs GTRecord head to head
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other four times in the IPL. While GT won three games, CSK managed to win one game.
CSK versus GTPitch report
Narendra Modi’s pitch should be another batting beauty that will help shot-makers. There will also be help for fast bowlers who can get a good bounce after hitting the deck. Dew might be a factor, but the captain might still want to strike first after winning the toss.
Weather report
The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be good on May 28. The temperature is expected to be around 32°C on match day with 28% humidity and a wind speed of 13km/h. There is no chance of rain during the game.
