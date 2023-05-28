Completion of ICA-CEPA high on President’s agenda: Minister Hartarto





…in addition to encouraging the implementation of cooperation between Indonesia and Canada on halal certificates. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The completion of the negotiations of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and Canada (ICA-CEPA) is one of the priorities of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), said the minister in charge of the coordination of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto. “Completion of ICA-CEPA is one of the priorities of the President, in addition to encouraging the implementation of cooperation between Indonesia and Canada on halal certificates,” he said. declared, according to a press release published on Saturday by the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs (May 27). According to the press release, he made the statement during a bilateral meeting with Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng, in Detroit, United States. , Friday, May 26. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Trade Ministers’ Meeting as well as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial Meeting. Hartarto’s statement regarding ICA-CEPA was a response to Ng’s hope that the two countries could immediately conclude economic partnership negotiations and achieve cooperation on halal certificates for Canadian products. Representatives of the governments of Indonesia and Canada will hold the 5th round of ICA-CEPA negotiations in Ottawa, Canada, from May 29 to June 2, 2023. Completion of the comprehensive trade agreement and cooperation on halal certificates is expected to improve economic relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of trade and investment. During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the establishment of a working group to facilitate practical and pragmatic bilateral economic cooperation. The Canadian minister also expressed her party’s interest in working with Indonesia on the critical mining sector. “We have discussed with (a mining company) Vale Indonesia and we see potential for cooperation in the implementation of mining value chain technology and inputs in line with (the Towards Sustainable Mining) TSM (Towards Sustainable Mining) initiative of (the ‘Mining Association of Canada),’ she noted. She congratulated Indonesia on its success in holding the G20 Chairmanship in 2022 and the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang and Indonesian Ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani were also present at the meeting. Related News: Indonesia invites Canada to develop electric vehicle ecosystem in ASEAN Related News: Canada continues to advance CEPA completion: Ambassador

