Imran Khan’s party faces toughest phase in 27-year existence





Twenty-seven years after its founding, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is at a crossroads, facing a likely ban by the coalition government following the unprecedented attack on sensitive military installations by his supporters earlier this month.

Major parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl (JUI-F), backed by the powerful military, are strongly in favor of the ban of the PTI for “the promotion of extremism and violence”.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has already indicated that the ruling coalition will soon propose a ban on PTI in parliament. “All federal government coalition partners will be considered in this case,” Asif told reporters.

The PTI, founded on April 25, 1996 in Lahore by Imran Khan, is going through the most difficult phase.

By the latest count, more than 60 PTI leaders have announced their separation from the party and Khan, citing attacks on military installations. And there are reports that almost all first, second and third level leaders of the PTI will resign under pressure in the coming days. Key PTI leaders who have resigned so far include former ministers Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Khan, the 70-year-old cricketer turned politician, said his fight will continue even if he remains alone in the party.

For the first 15 years, the PTI remained a small or one-seat party in Parliament. Khan won the National Assembly seat in the 2002 general election in his hometown of Mianwali. It was the only seat won by the PTI.

Subsequently, the PTI boycotted the 2008 elections to protest that it would not run under a military dictator, General Pervez Musharraf.

Then came the iconic moment for the October 30, 2011 PTI jalsa (public meeting) at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan where thousands of people, especially young people and women, showed up in large numbers.

Khan said the party took off from that rally and was recognized as a strong political force after struggling for 15 years. Khan compared his movement to the “Pakistani movement” of Pakistani founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He would call it the struggle for Naya’ (new) Pakistan. Its political critics, however, credit General Shuja Pasha, then head of the ISI, with reviving the PTI and campaigning for it”.

The PTI under Khan launched an anti-corruption narrative targeting its political opponents with the slogan of thief and corrupt.

With an anti-corruption narrative, the PTI participated in the 2013 elections and received 7.5 million votes, the second highest number of votes received by any party in the polls. He succeeded in forming a government in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The PTI under Khan staged a 126-day sit-in in Islamabad in 2014 against then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to urge him to step down over the issue of rigging in the 2013 election. The PML-N then in power had alleged that the military establishment was behind the PTI sit-in as it wanted to teach Sharif a lesson for bringing a treason case against former army chief General Pervez Musharraf.

In the 2018 elections, the PTI came to power in the Center for the first time. Prior to the elections, more than 60 prominent Pakistani leaders had joined the PTI. The PML-N had accused the army of forcing these pillars to choose the flag of the PTI.

The PTI also won in the provinces of Punjab and KPK and formed governments there. The opposition PML-N, PPP, JUI-F had alleged that the army had rigged the elections to install its puppet ‘Khan’.

While Khan’s relations with the military leadership soured mainly upon the appointment of outgoing ISI chief Nadeem Anjum, he was later ousted as prime minister by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

After his ousting, Khan launched an anti-army narrative believed to be the main reason for the May 9 attacks on military installations, including the Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the corps commander’s house in Lahore. .

Political observers say the military establishment has now decided in principle to pack Khan and his party into throwing him out of the political arena.

Prominent political analyst Zahid Hussain says the May 9 incidents changed the country’s political landscape and brought about the standoff between the PTI and the security establishment.

“Perhaps Khan believed that a show of power in the streets could force the military establishment to back down. He singled out the army chief for his attack. He blamed the army chief, General Asim Munir, for trying to obstruct his path to regaining power.

“Khan seemed to have gotten caught up in the perception built by his followers on social media of a division among the military’s top brass. the military, especially the vandalism of memorials to martyred soldiers, has provoked an intense reaction, especially on the Punjab battlefield, Hussain says.

Following the violence, security agencies launched a brutal crackdown on PTI supporters, unprecedented in recent times. Brutal human rights abuses have also been reported, with even senior members who have not left the party being forced to speak out against the violence.

Defense analyst Dr Hasan Askari told the Press Trust of India that even if the PTI is not banned, with so many leaders jumping from its ship, Khan’s future is uncertain and his party could not be relevant in the next election.

“The next elections seem to be a competition between parties friendly to the government in place,” he said.

The term of the current National Assembly will end in August this year and, under the Constitution, new elections should be held within 90 days.

