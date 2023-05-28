PDIP politician Deddy Sitorus responds to President Jokowi, who is often referred to as a party official





KILAT.COM – Recently, the name of President Joko Widodo ahead of the 2024 elections continues to be dragged into political discussions. In almost every situation, President Joko Widodo’s name continues to be mixed up in various situations, which also got PDIP politician Deddy Sitorus talking. Ahead of the 2024 election, some elements continue to point to President Joko Widodo as a party official. Also Read: Regarding Mario Dandy Satriyo’s Alleged Harassment Case Against AG, Police Pocketed Digital Evidence! This also stems from a performance comparison between SBY and Joko Widodo as President of Indonesia. It is also known that before taking office as Head of State, President Joko Widodo was declared by the PDIP. So far, President Joko Widodo has also remained a member of the PDIP. To read also: Starting from a low caste! Luton Town are now ready to compete in the Premier League, here’s the story from The Hatters Having successfully led the country for two terms, President Joko Widodo’s performance was considered nothing without the help of Megawati and other PDIP cadres. In this case, PDIP politician Deddy Sitorus demanded that President Joko Widodo no longer be mentioned as a party official. Deddy Sitorus explained that the leaders of the party are them (the people). Also read: Funds from drug deal allegedly used for 2024 elections, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin speaks out “Party leaders are the people. It’s true, the party is the people. The party is the people who organize themselves through political parties to fight for their dreams, their ideology through political contexts. seizes power. So the people are the party,” Deddy Sitorus said in a short video uploaded to the @tvOneNews YouTube account. In this case, Deddy Sitorus also asked that no one discriminate because if there was no action to organize the person himself, he would not be able to contextualize. Politician Communication expert Prof. Tjipta Lesmana also commented on other issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kilat.com/nasional/8448942507/politisi-pdip-deddy-sitorus-beri-tanggapan-terkait-presiden-jokowi-yang-kerap-disebut-petugas-partai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos