Boris Johnson has a huge role to play in politics, says Cabinet minister amid police referral

health secretary Steve Barclay insisted Boris Johnson has a huge role to play in politics and is expected to remain an MP after the next general election.

The support comes after the former Prime Minister hit the Cabinet Office for passing information to police about other potential lockdown breaches during his time as prime minister.

Mr Barclay, who was appointed Health Secretary by Mr Johnson after Sajid Javid abruptly quit and sparked a wave of resignations that ended in his downfall, defended his former boss on Sunday.

Asked on Skys Sophy Ridge On Sunday whether the former PM was toast, he said: No, I think Boris has a huge role to play. We have seen his leadership in the country’s response to Ukraine where he took the lead.

He added: Of course I want to see Boris back as an MP and I want to see all my colleagues back, but the fact is that Boris has achieved a lot.

Mr Johnson appeared troubled when approached by Sky News at a Washington DC airport on Friday and asked about his departmental diary entries which were referred to two forces.

The Times, which broke the story, reported that the documents show visits by friends to Checkers, Prime Ministers grants and favors country residency and other events in Downing Street.

They just record the events of my day

Boris Johnson on diary entries given to police

Asked what the entries show, he replied: They just record the events of my day.

Mr Johnson had previously been fined for attending a rally in Downing Street to mark his birthday in June 2020, one of a series of political crises which ultimately led to the end of his term as Prime Minister .

This whole thing is a bunch of nonsense from start to finish I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are being picked out and handed over to the police, to the Privileges Committee without anyone even having the good sense to basis for asking me what these entries referred to, he said.

The new information came to light during a review by taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the Covid public inquiry.

Mr Johnson has since announced he is severing ties with his legal team, which was expected to cost the public purse $220,000.

It is understood he has lost faith in the Cabinet Office.

The department is adamant ministers had no role in the decision-making behind the referrals to the police, while Mr Johnson believes he is the victim of politically motivated confusion.

But as the Sunday Times reports, Jeremy Quin, the Paymaster General, is said to have approved the handing over of documents to the Privileges Committee set up to investigate whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the party gate .

The fallout adds to the problems facing Mr Sunak, who received a fixed sentence alongside Mr Johnson at the June 2020 event and is now facing unrest from elders allies of prime ministers.

Labor Leader Mr. Keir Starmer said he believed the public had had enough of the stories about the former prime minister.

It’s deeply personal things and growing revelations about Boris Johnson, I think, that just add to that sense of pain and people are fed up, he told broadcasters on Friday.

I think there are now questions about why these allegations were not published before, all these allegations.