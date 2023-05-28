Why these women are still supporting Trump after E. John Carroll





Comment this storyComment

NAZARETH, Pa. When a New York jury found former President Donald Trump responsible for sexual abuse earlier this month, it was the first time he had been held accountable for behavior that more than one dozen women have alleged over several decades. But would his supporters, especially women, care?

Within days of the verdict, more than a dozen women interviewed in this volatile county in the important battleground state of Pennsylvania were extremely unmoved by the news. Some ignored that men were men. Others rejected it as part of a larger Democratic bid to bring down Trump. And a few found the verdict troubling but were willing to look the other way.

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million judgment in her civil case against Trump for sexual abuse and defamation, amended her claim last week, seeking additional damages after the former president mocked her on national television after the verdict. But the new allegations are unlikely to change the minds of women supporting Trump.

If the election were today between Trump and President Biden, most women said they would vote for Trump, citing a visceral dislike of Biden and economic hardship as reasons for their vote.

Laurie Toth, 54, who works at a body shop, was among those unimpressed by the allegations against Trump. Outside a Target parking lot here in a white, working-class part of Northampton County, Toth said she believed Trump was held to a higher standard than other politicians.

She said former President Bill Clinton also engaged in sexual misconduct and no one made much of it. In fact, Clinton was reviled by the right for his affair with 20-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky and was impeached for lying about it under oath. I think all men do it, you know what I mean? said Toth.

Asked about the sexual abuse verdict against Trump, Toth said she was skeptical and questioned the timing of the trial. Why wait until now? I think people don’t want him running for president, and the government is going to make up lies.

Carroll came forward in 2019 with her allegation that Trump had raped her in a department store dressing room decades earlier, prompted by the #MeToo movement to expose the alleged trauma that had only ever been shared with a few. close friends. She later sued him for assault and defamation after he accused her of lying about dating. Carroll announced this week that she is suing Trump again on new defamation charges after comments he made during a CNN town hall on May 10 calling his account a false story, fabricating a story and saying that she was a crazy job. Some in the town hall audience laughed and cheered, providing a window into how his supporters felt about the jury’s decision.

Melissa Deckman, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute, which studies the role gender plays in shaping public opinion, said the reaction of female Trump voters reflects their response to the now infamous Access Hollywood tape that showed him bragging about grabbing women’s genitals.

Partisanship is a very potent drug in American politics, were willing to ignore or minimize [sexual misconduct] because electing someone from the other party is much worse, Deckman said. I think after 2016, after the Access Hollywood tape, where he literally said it was okay to sexually abuse women, if that didn’t move the needle, I don’t think the verdict of ‘E. Jean Carroll will.

In December 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, a public poll by Quinnipiac University found that 43% of GOP registered women said they had been sexually assaulted in their lifetime. The same poll showed that 55% of Republican women approved of Trump’s handling of sexual harassment and assault issues and 60% of them did not think Congress should investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump. .

The willingness to ignore Trump’s behavior is a dynamic the former Republican president has benefited from since the early days of his political career. As he said at a campaign rally in early 2016, I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose voters.

Although Trump was not accused of shooting anyone, he was embroiled in numerous scandals. Since losing the 2020 election, Trump has falsely claimed the vote was stolen and sought to overturn the results, is accused of inspiring an angry mob that led to a deadly uprising on the US Capitol, was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York, and is being investigated for other potentially illegal actions, such as keeping classified documents and asking an election official to Georgia to find the votes it needed to overturn the state’s election results.

Still, his approval ratings among Republicans have remained high, and public polls suggest that, for now, Republican voters prefer him as the 2024 presidential candidate.

Northampton voters, who have twice backed Barack Obama for president, chose Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, a win that helped the former reality TV star win Pennsylvania. Four years later, voters here chose Biden by just over 1,000 votes, helping him secure the crucial state that ultimately won him the presidency. To hold the White House in 2024, Biden must win over the populous counties of Philadelphia’s sprawling media market, including Northampton, and especially suburban women.

On a recent evening at a Northampton County Republican Women’s Dinner for a Conservative Activism Training Seminar, 81-year-old Mary Eckhardt delivered the opening prayer. Father God, we ask you to give us wisdom for whom we vote. We ask them to be honorable people who honor their promise to worship you.

Sitting at a table with her husband and two other women, Eckhardt said she hoped Trump would run again, even though she feared he might pass a general election.

I like Trump, I like him very much. I know he could win the primary, she said. But you know, he ruled beautifully. He did. And our country was working wonderfully.

On the other side of the table, Susan Cowell quickly jumped in to name Trump as her preferred candidate.

Neither Eckhardt nor Cowell said they were bothered by the president’s behavior toward women. Cowell, who believes the 2020 election was stolen even though no state has found evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election, called Carroll’s verdict a smokescreen and pivoted to talk about Hunter Biden . Republicans have repeatedly tried to link Hunter Bidens business relationship to his father. The president’s youngest son is under investigation by the Justice Department for tax and firearms offenses, and a decision on whether to charge him is expected soon.

Even those who expressed contempt for Trump’s behavior said they would vote for him in a game against Biden.

Melissa Dennis, a 33-year-old mother of two who works as an emergency medical technician, said she was put off by Trump’s ego and called his treatment of women disgusting and trashy. Dennis, a Republican, wondered if he should support Trump again. (She supported Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in 2016 and Trump in 2020.)

If forced to choose between Trump and Biden, she quickly said, definitely Trump, but added that she doesn’t like either and hopes a third choice will emerge. For her, it is a question of economy.

I think the reason Trump failed as president was not because of what he was doing, because I honestly think he did a lot of good for the country, financially in particular, he said. she declared. But just his ego, I think, puts people off. But I think he did a lot of good for the country. I know, for example, that my husband and I are both very hard workers. We work very hard and our money went further when Trump was president.

The economy is, in some ways, performing better under the Biden administration than under the Trump presidency. The economy has created more jobs in Bidens’ first two years in office than any president in US history, and the unemployment rate is the lowest in decades.

But many voters still perceive it to be worse due to inflation, which has risen markedly over the past two years. There are signs that inflation has cooled in recent months, but prices continue to rise more than they normally would in a healthy economy, putting severe pressure on households and businesses.

Arlene Pasternak, 54, who has a daughter and works in radiology, said she didn’t like Trump’s personality and wouldn’t choose him as a friend. She called him an asshole. She also said that if Trump sexually assaulted writer Carroll, she hoped he would be held accountable. But none of that determines whether she thinks he should be president.

He’s an absolute idiot. I hate him as a person. Honestly, I do, Pasternak said. But I’m more concerned about the economy and you can barely afford to live right now. I went to college, I have a degree and I struggle all the time.

The E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/05/29/trump-e-jean-carroll-verdict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos