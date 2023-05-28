China’s First Passenger Plane Makes Maiden Flight | Aviation news

The first passenger jet produced in China has made its first commercial flight, marking a milestone in the country’s decades-long effort to compete with its Western rivals in the air.

China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 from Shanghai arrived in Beijing smoothly just after 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, about 40 minutes ahead of schedule, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Beijing hopes the C919 commercial jet will challenge foreign models like the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320. Its first jet airliner with mass commercial potential would also reduce the country’s dependence on foreign technology as ties with the West deteriorate. However, many of its pieces still come from abroad.

President Xi Jinping hailed the project as a triumph of Chinese innovation while state media touted the plane as a symbol of industrial prowess and national pride. Going forward, most passengers will be able to choose to fly in large, domestically produced planes, CCTV said.

The C919 is the product of the state-backed Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC), which began developing the jet 15 years ago.

Smooth, comfortable and memorable

Footage showed passengers exiting the plane and entering the terminal before a few dozen employees and officials posed for photos in a brief ceremony on the tarmac.

The flight was extremely smooth, comfortable and memorable. I think I will remember it fondly for a while, a male passenger told CCTV.

The broadcaster released footage of the plane soaring into the sky over Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, saying it had 130 passengers on board.

State media footage showed passengers gathering at the sunny Shanghai airfield to admire the sleek white jet before boarding.

Passengers received red boarding passes and a themed meal to commemorate the flight, CCTV reported.

Other footage showed passengers waving national flags and singing a patriotic song as a cake was cut during the flight.

After generations of effort, we finally broke Wests’ aviation monopoly and got rid of the humiliation of 800 million shirts for a Boeing, the state-owned Beijing Daily wrote, referring to the early years. of economic reform about 40 years ago, when China mainly produced low-value goods.

The C919 took off at 10:32 a.m. (0232 GMT) from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, where COMAC and China Eastern Airlines are headquartered, and landed at Beijing Capital Airport two hours later, the C919 showed. Variflight flight tracking app.

I am confident for the plane. The flight went more smoothly than expected, one of the passengers told CCTV as they disembarked.

Next generation aircraft

The plane is due to return to Shanghai on Sunday and then make a longer return flight to the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday.

Lv Boyuan, a 21-year-old student and aviation enthusiast, was at Shanghai airport on Sunday to fly to Chengdu, from where he planned to return on the C919 the following day.

I was really looking forward to its flight, especially because it is a next-generation aircraft, unlike the Boeing and Airbus equivalents, which have been around for several years now, Lv said.

The C919 made its first flight in 2017 after years of delay and has undergone numerous test flights since.

State-backed China Eastern Airlines ordered five of the planes in March 2021. It took delivery of the first in December and said it expects to receive the rest this year.

Although assembled in China, the C919 relies heavily on Western components, including engines and avionics from companies such as General Electric Co, Safran SA and Honeywell International Inc.

Milestone

Starting Monday, the C919 will operate on China Eastern’s regular route between Shanghai and Chengdu, CCTV reported.

State media hailed the handover of the first of the narrow-body jets to China Eastern as a milestone for China’s aviation industry.

Zhang Yujin, deputy general manager of COMAC, told the Shanghai state-backed digital newspaper The Paper in January that the company had taken around 1,200 orders for the C919.

Asia and China in particular are key targets for European automaker Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing, as they seek to capitalize on growing demand for air travel from the country’s vast middle class.

Last month, Airbus announced it would double its production capacity in China, signing an agreement to build a second final assembly line for the A320 in Tianjin.

The northern city’s first assembly site opened in 2008 and produces four A320s per month. Airbus hopes to increase this number to six per month before the end of the year.

Li Hanming, an independent Chinese aviation expert, said most C919 orders were letters of intent from domestic customers. For the C919, the domestic market is large enough, Li said.

The international market is questionable given that neither European nor US regulators have cleared the plane for use, said Greg Waldron, Asia editor of trade publication FlightGlobal.

Until that happens, major international markets will be closed to C919, he said.

The C919’s predecessor, the ARJ21, is a 90-seat short-haul jet that entered revenue service in 2016 and is flown by major Chinese airlines as well as Indonesia’s TransNusa.

The use of ARJ21s in Indonesia indicates that the international future of the C919 lies primarily in the developing world, Waldron said.

COMAC is also developing a CR929 jumbo jet in collaboration with Russia.