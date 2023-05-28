Ruby Wax Says Donald Trump Didn’t Pass Her Because She’s Too Smart | Ruby Wax





Ruby Wax has said she thinks the reason Donald Trump didn’t give her a favor when she interviewed him almost three decades ago was because she was too smart. I’m not his type. I have a brain, she told the Hay festival in Wales.

Speaking at the literary festival to promote her latest book, I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was, the broadcaster and comedian opened up about the 1996 interview on Trump’s private jet, in which she laughed when he told her he wanted to run for president.

He said, Land the plane, because he found me obnoxious, I found him obnoxious, she said. He reminded me of my dad, he had those killer eyes.

Wax’s parents, Austrian Jews who fled their country in 1938 because of the Nazi threat, abused her as a child. To this day, she only likes to sleep in small rooms where she can clearly see the doorknob, as her mother used to barge into the room when she slept as a child.

Not having known a loving home as a child, she struggled to feel at home as an adult. I don’t have a house. That’s kind of the end, my conclusion. I don’t have a house. I have never done. But home should be where I am, she said.

She also doesn’t believe she ever really knew her parents. I just met other traumatized people, she says. I feel sorry for them, but I don’t know who they were.

As a young adult, Wax used comedy as a coping mechanism for his childhood trauma and mental health issues. I had to be funny, otherwise I would have [killed myself]she says.

Last year, Wax was admitted to a psychiatric hospital because of her depression. She underwent repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment, which uses magnets to pound the patient’s brain. It zaps you 80 times per second, she explained. If you go 20 times in a row, the success rate is 65%.

It worked for me, added the comedian, who also uses mindfulness to help him take his internal temperature and know when a depressive episode is brewing.

Still, Wax dismisses the idea that what she’s overcome in her life makes her brave. Bravery would be to run down the street and save someone before they get hit by a car, which I haven’t done yet.

According to Wax, climbing Everest doesn’t necessarily make someone brave or people do it, she says, because they’re junkies.

