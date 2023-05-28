Ganjar admits Jokowi is a mentor, often asks about development

Bacapres 2024 Ganjar Pranowo in Banten, Sunday (28/5). PDIP PPD documents

jpnn.comJAKARTA – Candidates for the presidency (Bacapres) 2024 Ganjar Pranowo admits that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is a mentor figure and opens access to various things for the Governor of Central Java.

From there, Ganjar often questioned Jokowi about developments in Indonesia which had been led by the former governor of DKI Jakarta.

Jokowi, when answering Ganjar’s question, first realized that some of the government’s goals had not been achieved and were perfect.

From there, Ganjar vowed to complete everything that had not been achieved during Jokowi’s time if the Gadjah Mada University (UGM) alum was given the leadership of Indonesia.

“So my task then is that if the mandate is given, of course we have to clean it up and Pak Jokowi gives the clues. In many cases, I always consult Pak Jokowi, always,” he said in a press release issued by the PDIP DPP, Sunday (28/5).

Ganjar even admits that he regularly asks Jokowi about development and political conditions.

From time to time, replies are transmitted to the eldest son of the head of state, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“That intensity has continued to this day, because a few weeks ago I also spoke alone with him (Jokowi, red) and he (Jokowi, red) conveyed a lot of things about development,” a- he declared.