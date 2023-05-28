Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the departure of the first Vande Bharat Express from Assam on May 29





May 29, 2023 will be a historic day for the people of Assam and the North East. The maiden journey of the first Vande Bharat Express train from Assam will virtually launch tomorrow from Guwahati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of other dignitaries. The Prime Minister will also dedicate 182 km of newly electrified sections in addition to inaugurating a new DEMU/MEMU hangar at Lumding in Assam. With the arrival of the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express in Assam, people in the North East, Assam in particular, will be able to experience traveling by train with speed and comfort. As the semi-rapid train includes all the latest conveniences, the difference can be well felt by the inhabitants of the northeast during the trip. This train will pass through the districts of Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Kokrajhar in Assam and Alipurduar, New Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. The inhabitants of this vast region will be able to comfortably enjoy the advantages of modern rail transport. The existing train travel time by the fastest train in the New Jalpaiguri Guwahati section will be reduced by approximately one hour. People from various fraternities will benefit. Sectors like trade, tourism and travel of this region will benefit immensely. The inaugural journey of 02228 (Guwahati New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express will start from Guwahati at 12:00 p.m. on May 29, 2023 and reach New Jalpaiguri at 6:00 p.m. During its maiden run, the train will have stops at Kamakhya, Rangiya Jn., Nalbari, Bijni, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Fakiragram Jn., New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar and Dhupguri. Regular services of train no. 22228/22227 (Guwahati New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati) Vande Bharat Express will start from May 31, 2023. The train will operate six days a week except Tuesday. Train no. 22227 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati) The Vande Bharat Express will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 06:10 a.m. from May 31, 2023 to reach Guwahati at 11:40 a.m. In the return direction, Train no. 22228 (Guwahati New Jalpaiguri) The Vande Bharat Express will depart Guwahati at 4:30 p.m. from May 31, 2023 reaching New Jalpaiguri at 10:00 p.m. During its round trip, the train will have stops at Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar and New Cooch Behar stations. In its one-way trip, the Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 411 km in 05 hours and 30 minutes. The composition of the train will be 08 cars with a capacity of 530 seats. There will be an executive class, five chair cars and two track cars with driver. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the newly electrified 91.03 km section of New Bongaigaon Dudhnoi-Mendipathar. With the electrification of this section, electric traction freight and passenger trains can now enter Meghalaya from any part of our country. The newly electrified 91 km section of Guwahati Chaparmukh is also going to be consecrated by the Honorable Prime Minister. Falling on the Rajdhani road, the electrification of this section will provide pollution-free transportation, higher train speed, reduced train running time and lower train operating costs. A new DEMU/MEMU hangar which was recently built in Lumding will also be inaugurated by the Honorable Prime Minister. Lumding is the gateway to the hilly states of northeast India like Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and parts of Assam. This new facility will be helpful in maintaining the DEMU trains operating in this region, which will improve operational feasibility and passenger enjoyment. Article browsing

