Iraq unveiled an ambitious $17 billion project to build a road and railway linking the Gulf to Turkey on Saturday. The aim of this project is to revitalize the country after several decades of conflict and put it on the path of global transport, a goal similar to that of Chinese President Xi Jinping with his “New Silk Roads” project.

The project, which is still in its early stages of development, involves the construction of a 1,200 km corridor. No work has yet started on the ground. Just as Xi Jinping dreamed of connecting China to the rest of the world, the Iraqi government hopes that this project will help connect Iraq to economic powers in the region.

Regional Cooperation and Sustainable Economic Development

According to the government in Baghdad, the road and the railway should be built in collaboration with several countries in the region, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Syria, Oman, Jordan, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia. Representatives of these countries were present at the presentation of the project, dubbed “The Road to Development”, Baghdad on Saturday.

Prime Minister Mohamed Chia al-Soudani said at the opening of the meeting that this sustainable project is a backbone for an economy that will no longer be dependent on oil. He added that this project will serve Iraq’s neighbors and the region, contributing to economic integration where the Gulf plays a major role in global shipping. Reflecting on Xi Jinping’s initiative, he expressed his hope that the Iraqi project could have an equally significant impact.

Each country that wishes can participate in part of the project, the Iraqi parliament’s transport committee said. According to the commission, the project could be completed in three to five years.

The Infrastructure Challenge in Iraq

However, Iraqi international transport consultant Zyad al-Hachmi expressed doubts about the viability of the project, pointing to its lack of “fluidity”. He said customers prefer to transport their goods directly from Asia to Europe without going through a loading and unloading process.

Transport is one of the key sectors of the global economy. Other ambitious projects, such as the “New Silk Roads” launched by Xi Jinping, have also focused on transport flows. The “Belt and Road” project, which involves 130 countries, aims to develop land and sea infrastructure to better connect China to Asia, Europe and Africa.

Despite the potential challenges, Iraq remains optimistic about the potential of “The Road to Development” to transform the country’s economy and strengthen its role in the region. Only time will tell if this ambitious project will achieve the same achievements as the “New Silk Roads” initiated by Xi Jinping.

The infrastructure planned for the project includes some fifteen stations which will be located along the route, including Basra (south), Baghdad and Mosul (north), up to the Turkish border. These infrastructures could boost the local economy, create jobs and promote trade, just as Xi Jinping’s initiative has had a significant economic impact in the regions it has affected.

In addition, major works are already underway to expand the capacity of the commercial and industrial port of Fao, on the shores of the Gulf. This is where the goods will be unloaded before being transported by the new road or rail. By creating more efficient trade routes, Iraq hopes to follow in the footsteps of China under the leadership of Xi Jinping, who has also emphasized developing transport infrastructure in his country.

Questions about the Viability of the Iraqi Project

However, despite high expectations, some experts are expressing concern. Consultant Zyad al-Hashmi points out that customers often prefer to transport their goods directly from Asia to Europe without going through a loading and unloading process. This could present a challenge for the Iraqi project, just as it has been a challenge for Xi Jinping’s projects.

Despite these potential challenges, the Iraqi government remains determined to pursue the project. Iraq’s future, like that of China under Xi Jinping, largely depends on the country’s ability to develop its infrastructure and integrate into the global economy. While the project is still in its early stages, Iraq is ready to take up the challenge and work hard to achieve its ambitious goals.

Ultimately, it is clear that Iraq sees Xi Jinping’s “New Silk Roads” project as a model for the development of its own transportation network. Completion of this project could be an important step for Iraq, enabling it to take its place in world transport and to diversify its economy so that it no longer depends solely on oil. It remains to be seen how this ambitious project will evolve in the years to come.