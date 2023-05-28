Politics
Civil servants must declare links to Labor shadow ministers, say Boris Johnson allies
Civil servants must report meetings they held with Labor shadow ministers, Boris Johnson’s allies have said, amid furor over the Partygate investigation.
Andrea Jenkyns, a former Tory minister, said there had been an orchestrated campaign to ensure the former prime minister was found guilty of misleading the Commons. She said the lines were blurred when it came to public service and also pointed the finger at MPs from her own party who never accepted Boris as leader.
Nadine Dorries, a former culture secretary, separately accused the mandarins of acting inappropriately and making false claims against Mr Johnson.
The former prime minister has been referred to the police over fresh allegations of breaching lockdown rules after officials handed over logs he planned to submit to the Covid investigation.
His allies said he was the victim of a Downing Street witch hunt designed to influence the upcoming findings of the Privileges Committee inquiry.
They have been further infuriated by the fact that Sue Gray, who led Whitehall’s original investigation into Partygate, is to become chief of staff to Sir Keir Starmers.
Ms Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, said there was genuine hatred from the left of Boris Johnson that I have not seen since Thatchers funeral.
She told Sky News: I think it’s unfair. I think the lines have been blurred when it comes to public service, for some former civil servants to come out and say publicly that I was responsible for the downfall of Boris Johnson.
When you see, as part of the investigation, we hear that the head of ethics brought his own karaoke machine to the civil service party, but Boris was blamed for all these parties.
So I would like to see more transparency if the public service has this orchestrated campaign and they try to stop our immigration policy and so on.
I think we need more transparency with the public service and [for] them [to] declare their interests and relationships not only with the media but also with the shadow cabinet.
Downfall of Boris
Sir Simon McDonald, a former permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office, played a central role in bringing down Mr Johnson last autumn. In an interview in November, he described Mr Johnson as the worst of the seven prime ministers he had served under, dating back to Margaret Thatcher.
Helen McNamara, then government ethics officer, provided a karaoke machine for one of the Partygate rallies, Ms Grays’ inquest found.
Ms Jenkyns said she had to question the timing of the decision to refer the former prime minister to the police.
She said the privileges committee didn’t have really strong evidence that it had misled the Commons about the lockdown parties in Downing Street.
At the end of the day, I saw the hate there, the vitriol. They must leave Boris alone now, she said. No one is perfect, no doubt, but there was also a seriously orchestrated campaign in my own party.
Because, let’s face it, most of my fellow MPs are One Nation on the left of the party. They have the leader they wanted in Rishi.
They’ve never accepted Boris, they’ve never accepted Liz Truss and they’re out of step with party members who are big Boris fans.
Ms Dorries also questioned when Mr Johnson was referred to the police, suggesting there was a clear link to the Privileges Committee investigation.
Anyone who thinks that just weeks before the privileges committee is set to announce the findings of the investigation that this has just been discovered, found and reported, I’m afraid it’s for the birds, has she told the BBC.
The only people acting inappropriately and making false statements are those who sent these logs to the police and the privileges committee just weeks before the privileges committee reported its findings.
The Privileges Committee, a cross-party panel of MPs, is to decide whether or not Mr Johnson misled the Commons by denying any of the parties’ knowledge of No 10.
If he finds he has, he could recommend a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, which would trigger a recall petition in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
MPs would have the final vote on whether or not to accept the committee’s findings.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/05/28/civil-servants-number-10-partygate-boris-johnson-witch-hunt/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan replies to Rana Sanaullah
- Civil servants must declare links to Labor shadow ministers, say Boris Johnson allies
- Cannes Best Actor Winner Yakusho Says The Award Looks Like ‘A Dream’
- Danny Kaelin’s Recruiting by Colleagues, Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall Update the Recruiting
- #Stop the executions! An Iranian model wears a dress with a noose around her neck in Cannes
- Former GTRI chief scientist pleads guilty to conspiracy to defraud Georgia Tech and CIA
- Borderlands: Laredo remains the No. 1 gateway. 1 in the nation for international trade
- An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck parts of the country
- Iraqi Transport Network Project: The Dream of Competing with Xi Jinping’s Initiative – Econostrum.info
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the departure of the first Vande Bharat Express from Assam on May 29
- Ganjar admits Jokowi is a mentor, often asks about development
- Priyanka Chopra couldn’t dance to Bollywood and we had to stop filming and return from Cape Town: ‘Andaaz’ Producer Suneel Darshan – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News