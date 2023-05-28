Civil servants must declare links to Labor shadow ministers, say Boris Johnson allies

Civil servants must report meetings they held with Labor shadow ministers, Boris Johnson’s allies have said, amid furor over the Partygate investigation.

Andrea Jenkyns, a former Tory minister, said there had been an orchestrated campaign to ensure the former prime minister was found guilty of misleading the Commons. She said the lines were blurred when it came to public service and also pointed the finger at MPs from her own party who never accepted Boris as leader.

Nadine Dorries, a former culture secretary, separately accused the mandarins of acting inappropriately and making false claims against Mr Johnson.

The former prime minister has been referred to the police over fresh allegations of breaching lockdown rules after officials handed over logs he planned to submit to the Covid investigation.

His allies said he was the victim of a Downing Street witch hunt designed to influence the upcoming findings of the Privileges Committee inquiry.

They have been further infuriated by the fact that Sue Gray, who led Whitehall’s original investigation into Partygate, is to become chief of staff to Sir Keir Starmers.

Ms Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, said there was genuine hatred from the left of Boris Johnson that I have not seen since Thatchers funeral.

She told Sky News: I think it’s unfair. I think the lines have been blurred when it comes to public service, for some former civil servants to come out and say publicly that I was responsible for the downfall of Boris Johnson.

When you see, as part of the investigation, we hear that the head of ethics brought his own karaoke machine to the civil service party, but Boris was blamed for all these parties.

So I would like to see more transparency if the public service has this orchestrated campaign and they try to stop our immigration policy and so on.

I think we need more transparency with the public service and [for] them [to] declare their interests and relationships not only with the media but also with the shadow cabinet.

Downfall of Boris

Sir Simon McDonald, a former permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office, played a central role in bringing down Mr Johnson last autumn. In an interview in November, he described Mr Johnson as the worst of the seven prime ministers he had served under, dating back to Margaret Thatcher.

Helen McNamara, then government ethics officer, provided a karaoke machine for one of the Partygate rallies, Ms Grays’ inquest found.

Ms Jenkyns said she had to question the timing of the decision to refer the former prime minister to the police.

She said the privileges committee didn’t have really strong evidence that it had misled the Commons about the lockdown parties in Downing Street.

At the end of the day, I saw the hate there, the vitriol. They must leave Boris alone now, she said. No one is perfect, no doubt, but there was also a seriously orchestrated campaign in my own party.

Because, let’s face it, most of my fellow MPs are One Nation on the left of the party. They have the leader they wanted in Rishi.

They’ve never accepted Boris, they’ve never accepted Liz Truss and they’re out of step with party members who are big Boris fans.

Ms Dorries also questioned when Mr Johnson was referred to the police, suggesting there was a clear link to the Privileges Committee investigation.

Anyone who thinks that just weeks before the privileges committee is set to announce the findings of the investigation that this has just been discovered, found and reported, I’m afraid it’s for the birds, has she told the BBC.

The only people acting inappropriately and making false statements are those who sent these logs to the police and the privileges committee just weeks before the privileges committee reported its findings.

The Privileges Committee, a cross-party panel of MPs, is to decide whether or not Mr Johnson misled the Commons by denying any of the parties’ knowledge of No 10.

If he finds he has, he could recommend a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, which would trigger a recall petition in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

MPs would have the final vote on whether or not to accept the committee’s findings.