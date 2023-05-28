Ganjar Pranowo: So far, Jokowi has always been my mentor





Merdeka.com – The presidential candidate (bacapres) of the PDI Perjuangan (IDP), Ganjar Pranowo mention President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is his mentor, particularly with regard to development programs in Indonesia. Ganjar admitted he was lucky because Jokowi gave him access to the international community. “I even asked ‘Mr. President after the G20 (Summit), after the ASEAN (Summit), and yesterday at the G7, what was the world like?’ He (Jokowi) said one by one more actors , this president was like what, what kind of president is this,” Ganjar told reporters in Pandeglang, Banten on Sunday (5/28). “I was just lucky, because he opened up tremendous access, and so far he’s always been my mentor, so in the context of that development,” he continued. He indicated that Jokowi’s position as a mentor was the same as that of General President Megawati Soekarnoputri. Ganjar met with Megawati to consult on party ideology, while Jokowi on the government side. “It’s the same thing when I met Ms. Mega, I asked that, party-wise, what kind of party is it. So it really fits. So the mission which is performed must be performed until then, the end result is for the welfare of the people,” he said. According to him, Jokowi gave him the grand design and roadmap for development in Indonesia, including those that have been started or not yet realized. Ganjar considers it normal that developments under the Jokowi administration remain unfinished. “So my task is that if the mandate is given, of course we have to clean up (the unfinished construction). And Mr. Jokowi gave these clues. In many areas, I always consult Mr. Jokowi, always,” explained Ganjar. 2 of 2 pages

Ganjar said he maintains regular communication with Jokowi. He said questions for Jokowi were repeatedly passed on to Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “We asked, sometimes through Mas Gibran, often we also asked for time or maybe I was summoned. And that intensity has continued to this day. Because there are a few weeks, I also had time to talk alone with him, and he said a lot It’s about development,” said Ganjar. The Governor of Central Java assured that he will continue the excellent work done by the Jokowi administration. One of them is the downstream industry which is Jokowi’s focus. “So my task is to complete the concept of industrialization so that the downstream does not stop halfway but is completed,” he said. Not only downstream, Ganjar is committed to continuing the infrastructure built by Jokowi. It does not only focus on infrastructure development, but also on the added value generated. “We calculate that infrastructure doesn’t just stop at the exit which then becomes roads, bridges, ports, no. But what value is there? How much? Then does it go into a network system to industrial hubs, economic growth hubs at provincial level at district/city level and many sectors,” Ganjar concluded. Follow the latest developments regarding the news of the 2024 elections only on merdeka.com Reporter: Lizsa Egeham Source: Liputan6.com Read also :

