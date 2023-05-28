Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Ground History and IPL Records





Narendra Modi Stadium will host the highly anticipated IPL 2023 Final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight. This is the second match between the two teams in the space of six days. CSK beat GT in Chennai last Tuesday. Ahmedabad’s ground is much better for hitting than Chennai’s. Fans should expect a run-fest at the IPL 2023 Finals. Before the big game begins, here’s a look at the history of the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL Records & Stats Ahmedabad’s wicket helps batters and point guards. In the last game at this ground, Gujarat Titans fly-half Shubman Gill blew a ton, while the team’s pace setter Mohit Sharma netted five wickets. If a similar deck is offered tonight, GT will start as the favorite. Here’s a rundown of other important stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played at the world’s biggest cricket stadium: IPL matches played: 15 Matches won by teams beating first: 7 Matches won by teams beating second: 8 Tied Matches: 0 Abandoned matches: 0 Best individual score: 129 – Shubman Gill (GT) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023 The best bowling figures: 5/10 – Mohit Sharma (GT) against Mumbai Indians, 2023 Best team score: 233/3 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 2023 Lowest team score: 123/9 – Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021 Most successful chase: 207/7 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023 Average score of the first rounds: 171 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Field Report In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda ahead of the IPL 2023 Final, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said the center ground will be used for the game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings tonight. This is not the game used for the Gujarat vs Mumbai game on Friday. This pitch has a little more grass. Therefore, Kaif expected Mohammed Shami to disturb CSK openers in the power play. Narendra Modi Stadium last game IPL Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 points in the previous IPL game in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill’s 129-point shot helped GT go 233/3 on the board in 20 overs. In response, MI lost all of their wickets for 171 runs despite half a ton from Suryakumar Yadav. Here is a brief summary of the GT vs MI match scoreboard: Short scores: Gujarat Titans 233/3 (Shubman Gill 129, Piyush Chawla 1/45) beat Mumbai Indians 171 (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Mohit Sharma 5/10) by 62 points. Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee



