Trump lawyers send letter to desperate Garland





Beware of private correspondence posted on public websites.

Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a meeting to discuss the special advocates’ investigation of the former president. The letter comes as The Wall Street Journal reports that Special Counsel Jack Smith is nearing the end of his investigation into Trump’s possession of government documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The letter is a gimmick, a piece of propaganda designed to inflame passions and control the narrative. How can I know? The letter literally speaks for itself.

A request for a meeting to discuss the investigation is therefore correctly addressed to Smith, not Garland.

First, the letter requests a meeting with Garland, even though he has appointed Smith as special counsel to handle the case. Garland appointed the special counsel in November after Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. A request for a meeting to discuss the investigation is therefore correctly addressed to Smith, not Garland. Trump’s legal team, which includes former Justice Department attorney James Trusty, certainly knows this. As former Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley explained, Merrick Garland will not meet with Trusty or any of Trump’s other lawyers. Jack Smith is leading this investigation, not Merrick Garland.

Why, then, would Trump’s team request such a meeting? Because they know Garland will decline. And when he does, you can bet Trump’s lawyers will wave the denial as proof of injustice. Trump will lament that this rejection proves once again that he is the victim of witch hunts and hoaxes. The predictability of the Trump game would be tedious if it weren’t so damaging to public trust in government institutions.

The second tell is tone. The letter states: No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful manner. No serious lawyer seeking to meet with the opposing lawyer would ask to do so by undermining his integrity. This line was written for, if not dictated by, Donald Trump himself.

The letter also contains gratuitous references to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden complaining about different treatment. Of course, a special counsel has already been appointed to investigate Joe Biden for what appears to be an inadvertent withholding of government documents. The Trump-appointed US attorney in Delaware is reportedly investigating Hunter Biden on tax charges. Both of these investigations are ongoing. By invoking the Bidens, the letter engages in whataboutism, the tactic of diverting attention from the self by pointing out the alleged misconduct of others. Trump’s guilt or innocence has nothing to do with these other investigations, but drawing the false equivalence provides a talking point for Trump supporters. This bossy trick doesn’t try to convince people that he is innocent, but that everyone is corrupt, so support the leader who shares your values.

The third tell is the aforementioned posting of the letter on social media. If Trump’s lawyers really wanted a meeting to discuss the investigation, they wouldn’t post the letter on a public website, a phone call to a member of the trial team would do. When I was a lawyer in the United States, defense attorneys would periodically request a meeting with prosecutors before charges were filed. We were generally open to the idea, as the lawyer may have a proposal to solve the case or new facts to share. These are key details in deciding whether to file charges. But instead of picking up the phone to communicate their request, the lawyers instead posted a vitriolic missive on social media. This is not a serious request for a date.

The last word in the letter is his driving fear. Sources close to the case told The Wall Street Journal that a charging decision in the case could be close. MSNBC hasn’t confirmed that specific report, but defense attorneys involved in a lengthy grand jury investigation can tell when it’s nearly over, especially one like this in which they argued questions of privilege for the witnesses subpoenaed to the grand jury. This letter is a pre-emptive strike Trump can use if indicted. He will cite the letter to show that even before being charged, his lawyers complained of injustice.

These complaints may score points in the court of public opinion, but they are irrelevant in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-lawyers-send-letter-garland-desperate-self-rcna86477 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos