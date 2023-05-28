Zypp Electric News: Zypp Electric to deploy two lakh vehicles in its fleet and invest $300 million for expansion





Startup electric mobility service provider Zypp Electric aims to deploy 2 lakh vehicles in its fleet over the next three years and will need up to $300 million to fund its expansion, according to the CEO and co-founder of the company, Akash Gupta. The company, which plans to enter new cities like Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, is targeting revenue of Rs 500 crore this year, up from Rs 125 crore last year. “For us, the expansion is that today we have 13,500 (vehicles in the fleet). The speed at which we can reach 2,00,000 is what we have to do. We make these partnerships, we build this technology, we are in the process of building this R&D team and doing it in multiple markets,” Gupta told PTI. When asked about the timeline to reach a fleet size of 2 lakh, he said that this would be in three years. Zypp, which serves e-commerce and food/grocery delivery players like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Myntra, Delhivery and PharmEasy among others, currently has a presence in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. “We are expanding into more markets. We plan to go to Mumbai, then Pune, Hyderabad and many markets that have potential,” he added. Asked about the funding, Gupta said at this time the company is not ready to raise funds as it recently closed its Series B funding. Discover the stories that interest you

However, he said, “This business is very scalable and would need, over the next three to four years, approximately $250-300 million in capital.” When asked if the company would do another fundraiser, he said, “…We’ll be back in the market when the time is right, but right now the goal is to use the capital that we’ve raised to leverage, use, grow and showcase value in more markets.” In February this year, the company announced it had raised $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Taiwanese battery swap service provider Gogoro. On the revenue front, Gupta said in FY23, the company had recorded Rs 125 crore and “this year we are targeting around Rs 500 crore”. On whether Zypp would look beyond basic electric two-wheelers to expand its last-mile delivery fleet, he said, “We are open to all sorts of form factors. We already have a few (electric) three-wheelers, around 250 that we operate. Whenever there is more demand, we can add more form factors into our business.”

